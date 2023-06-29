Watch: RangeGoats GC answer some burning questions ahead of LIV Valderamma

RangeGoats GC members Talor Gooch, Bubba Watson, Thomas Pieters and Harold Varner III answered the so-called "burning questions" on Thursday. Their answers were posted on the team's social media accounts.

Each of the RangeGoats GC members said what their favorite color is: purple for Varner, black for Pieters and Gooch, and pink for Watson. They were then asked their favorite number, to which Pieters answered 23, Gooch 19, Varner 15 and Watson 99.

Moving on to "more profound" questions, the interviewer asked them if they put water on their toothbrush before applying toothpaste. With appropriate "seriousness", Gooch answered no, while Watson not only said yes, but assured that "you got to".

Harold Varner III responded to this question with a resounding "yes, always". The interviewer told him that putting water on the toothbrush before toothpaste is weird, to which Varner responded with a chuckle:

"It's not weird. Just because you don't do it doesn't mean it's weird."

Pieters, for his part, didn't even allow the interviewer to finish the question to answer yes.

Continuing with the "burning questions" to the RangeGoats GC members, the interviewer went on to test the fast thinking skills of the players. In order to do that, he asked them the following question:

"David's dad has three sons: Snap Crackle and...?"

The correct answer was not as obvious as perhaps the interviewer expected. Varner and Gooch quickly answered "Pop" (as in 'Snap, Crackle and Pop', from the Rice Krispies' cereal).

Meanwhile, a disoriented Pieters thought it was an "American thing" (he is Belgian) before also going with the incorrect "Pop".

Only Bubba Watson, very confident, gave the correct answer: David. One of four was the final score for RangeGoats GC in this particular game.

RangeGoats GC in the 2023 season

The 2023 season of the LIV Golf circuit has been a good one for the RangeGoats GC team. They currently sit in fourth place with 91 points, 33 points behind first place occupants 4Aces GC.

RangeGoats GC at the LIV Golf Invitational - Singapore (Image via Getty).

In seven tournaments played, the team has one first place (Singapore), one second (Adelaide), two thirds (Tulsa and DC), and three eighth places (Mayakoba, Tucson and Orlando). With seven more stops left on the schedule, they have a chance to improve on their current placement.

There is no doubt that Talor Gooch's individual performance has had an influence on the team's collective results. Gooch is in first place with 96 points and two victories (Singapore and Adelaide) as his best results.

Harold Varner III follows him on the singles list in sixth place with 74 points and one win (DC). Bubba Watson is 30th with 18 points, and Thomas Pieters 40th with seven points.

