WATCH: Renowned DJ blazes up LIV Golf Riyadh with blockbuster live performance

LIV Golf Riyadh kicked off with an electrifying start, and it wasn't just about golf. From February 6 to 8, the 2025 season opener is taking place at Riyadh Golf Club, where French DJ and record producer DJ Snake caught the attention with a high-energy performance that had the crowd buzzing.

LIV Golf has shared a clip of the event on X, with the post getting more than 10,000 views. It was captioned as:

"DJ Snake brought some extra heat to the desert #LIVGolfRiyadh"

The "Turn Down for What" hitmaker stole the show, delivering a set packed with pulsating beats and global chary-toppers. Fans danced under the floodlights as DJ Snake, who has a net worth of $8 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), turned the venue into a full-scale party. Alongside DJ Snake, the regional music icons Ahmed Saad and Cheb Khaled shared the spotlight.

Popular for his big hits such as "Lean on," "Middle," and "Let Me Love You", DJ Snake has played at music festivals all over the world. His LIV golf Riyadh set was no different, seamlessly merging electronic dance music with high-energy visuals.

In addition to music, LIV Golf Riyadh has offered an elite golfing lineup, interactive fan zones, and star-studded performances. The entertainment roster included international stars like the Backstreet Boys, Swedish DJ Salvatore, Tamer Hosny, and Saudi legend RDJ.

2025 LIV Golf Riyadh prize money payout: The winner takes home $4 million from $20 million purse

This event boasts a whopping $20 million purse, ensuring payouts for all 54 players competing at Riaydh Golf Club from February 6 to 8.

The winner of LIV Golf Riyadh will be taking home a hefty $4 million payout. The runner-up will secure $2.25 million while the third placed finisher will be rewarded with $1.5 million. Not only that, even the last-place player is assured $50,000.

Besides that individual battle, the concurrent team tournament carries a $5 million purse with the champion team getting $3 million. The second and third placed teams will receive with $1.5 million and $500,000 respectively.

Alongside the financial rewards, the winner of this event will earn LIV Golf points in the season-long standings. The field for this tournament includes major names like Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, and Tyrrell Hatton, all aiming for a strong start to the season.

As of this writing, Cleeks GC golfer Adrian Meronk is in the lead with a score of 17-under. He is three strokes ahead of second placed Sebastian Munoz.

