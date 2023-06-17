Watch: Rickie Fowler gift signed balls to the standard bearers moments after setting new record at the US Open 2023

Rickie Fowler posted a 2-under 68 in the second round to aggregate at 10-under halfway through the US Open 2023. He went on to make six bogeys and eight birdies in a wild Friday round.

Fowler broke the tournament record for making the most birdies in 36 holes at the US Open. So far, he has dug in 18 birdies at the Los Angeles Country Club, and he tops the leaderboard with a single-stroke lead over Wyndham Clark after 36 holes.

Soon after setting up the tournament record for most birdies after two rounds, he went on to sign the balls for the standard bearers at Los Angeles Country Club.

Fowler has always been adored by the fans for his humility and is known for his kind gestures toward them. Fans will be hoping that Fowler gives them more to celebrate on Sunday.

Can Rickie Fowler win the US Open in 2023? Odds explored

Xander Schauffele and Rickie Fowler started the Friday round with a couple of strokes lead after shooting a record 62 in the opening round. 62 is the lowest round shot in the US Open and the joint lowest in the major championships.

While Schauffele slipped after shooting three straight bogeys in the 13-15 hole, Fowler started with three birdies to strengthen his lead but went on to dig in six bogeys and five birdies in the remaining holes to eventually settle at 2-under 68.

Rickie Fowler has taken a narrow single-stroke lead over Wyndham Clark after two rounds at the US Open. Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele aren't far behind the top two, as both are tied for third at 8-under, just two strokes short of Fowler.

The competition for the top position at the US Open is quite tough, given that there is only a five-stroke difference between Fowler and T8 position holders Sam Bennett and Scottie Scheffler.

Despite having a 36-hole lead, Fowler isn't oddsmakers' favorite. As per FanDuel Sportsbook, he is +350 to lift the US Open Sunday, while Clark is +700 to clinch the trophy. World No. 3 Rory McIlroy is +300 to win the major after a nine-year drought.

Here are the odds after two rounds of the US Open in 2023:

1. Rickie Fowler (-10): +350

(-10): +350 2. Wyndham Clark (-9): +700

(-9): +700 T3. Rory McIlroy (-8): +300

(-8): +300 T3. Xander Schauffele (-8): +400

(-8): +400 5. Harris English (-7): +2200

(-7): +2200 T6. Dustin Johnson (-6): +1400

(-6): +1400 T6. Min Woo Lee (-6): +2800

(-6): +2800 T8. Sam Bennett (-5): +12000

(-5): +12000 T8.Scottie Scheffler (-5): +700

(-5): +700 10. Cameron Smith (-4): +3300

(-4): +3300 11. Tony Finau (-3): +7000

(-3): +7000 T12. Gary Woodland (-2): +35000

(-2): +35000 T12. Denny McCarthy (-2): +4000

(-2): +4000 T12. Justin Suh (-2): +50000

(-2): +50000 T12. Brian Harman (-2): +50000

(-2): +50000 T12. Charley Hoffman (-2): +50000

(-2): +50000 T12. Dylan Wu (-2): +50000

(-2): +50000 T12.Ryutaro Nagano (-2): +50000

(-2): +50000 T19. Viktor Hovland (-1): +15000

(-1): +15000 T19. Bryson DeChambeau (-1): +22000

(-1): +22000 T19. Sam Burns (-1): +40000

(-1): +40000 T19. Si Woo Kim (-1): +50000

(-1): +50000 T19. Keith Mitchell (-1): +50000

(-1): +50000 T19. Eric Cole (-1): +50000

(-1): +50000 T30. Brooks Koepka (E): +15000

