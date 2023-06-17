Watch: Rickie Fowler gift signed balls to the standard bearers moments after setting new record at the US Open 2023

Rickie Fowler posted a 2-under 68 in the second round to aggregate at 10-under halfway through the US Open 2023. He went on to make six bogeys and eight birdies in a wild Friday round.
Fowler broke the tournament record for making the most birdies in 36 holes at the US Open. So far, he has dug in 18 birdies at the Los Angeles Country Club, and he tops the leaderboard with a single-stroke lead over Wyndham Clark after 36 holes.
Soon after setting up the tournament record for most birdies after two rounds, he went on to sign the balls for the standard bearers at Los Angeles Country Club.
Fowler has always been adored by the fans for his humility and is known for his kind gestures toward them. Fans will be hoping that Fowler gives them more to celebrate on Sunday.
Can Rickie Fowler win the US Open in 2023? Odds explored
Xander Schauffele and Rickie Fowler started the Friday round with a couple of strokes lead after shooting a record 62 in the opening round. 62 is the lowest round shot in the US Open and the joint lowest in the major championships.
While Schauffele slipped after shooting three straight bogeys in the 13-15 hole, Fowler started with three birdies to strengthen his lead but went on to dig in six bogeys and five birdies in the remaining holes to eventually settle at 2-under 68.
Rickie Fowler has taken a narrow single-stroke lead over Wyndham Clark after two rounds at the US Open. Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele aren't far behind the top two, as both are tied for third at 8-under, just two strokes short of Fowler.
The competition for the top position at the US Open is quite tough, given that there is only a five-stroke difference between Fowler and T8 position holders Sam Bennett and Scottie Scheffler.
Despite having a 36-hole lead, Fowler isn't oddsmakers' favorite. As per FanDuel Sportsbook, he is +350 to lift the US Open Sunday, while Clark is +700 to clinch the trophy. World No. 3 Rory McIlroy is +300 to win the major after a nine-year drought.
Here are the odds after two rounds of the US Open in 2023:
- 1. Rickie Fowler (-10): +350
- 2. Wyndham Clark (-9): +700
- T3. Rory McIlroy (-8): +300
- T3. Xander Schauffele (-8): +400
- 5. Harris English (-7): +2200
- T6. Dustin Johnson (-6): +1400
- T6. Min Woo Lee (-6): +2800
- T8. Sam Bennett (-5): +12000
- T8.Scottie Scheffler (-5): +700
- 10. Cameron Smith (-4): +3300
- 11. Tony Finau (-3): +7000
- T12. Gary Woodland (-2): +35000
- T12. Denny McCarthy (-2): +4000
- T12. Justin Suh (-2): +50000
- T12. Brian Harman (-2): +50000
- T12. Charley Hoffman (-2): +50000
- T12. Dylan Wu (-2): +50000
- T12.Ryutaro Nagano (-2): +50000
- T19. Viktor Hovland (-1): +15000
- T19. Bryson DeChambeau (-1): +22000
- T19. Sam Burns (-1): +40000
- T19. Si Woo Kim (-1): +50000
- T19. Keith Mitchell (-1): +50000
- T19. Eric Cole (-1): +50000
- T30. Brooks Koepka (E): +15000