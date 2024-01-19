Watch: Rickie Fowler hilariously reacts to the announcer getting his place wrong while introducing him at The American Express first tee

During the announcement on the first tee of the American Express 2024, a hilarious incident took place when the announcer got Rickie Fowler's place mistaken.
Fowler was grouped with Justin Thomas as the penultimate pair to tee off at the opening round of the American Express from the first hole of the La Quinta Country Club. This was his second start of the season, while the two-time major champion was making his first start of the year.
The PGA Tour shared a clip on X, where Fowler can be seen correcting the announcer's mistake. The video begins with Thomas having a banter with Fowler's caddie, Ricky Romano.
A few seconds later, the announcer says:
"From Marietta, Georgia, Rickie Fowler!"
After the applause settled, the 34-year-old American corrected the announcer and pointed backward, saying:
"Over there."
For the uninitiated, Marietta is located in Georgia, while Fowler's hometown, Murrieta, is in California. After apologizing for his gaffe, the announcer corrects himself, saying:
"From Murrieta, California."
Fowler carded 2-under 70 and was 8 strokes back after the opening round. He sank a triple bogey on the par-4, second hole, but then had five birdies to recover.
Thomas, playing his first round of the PGA Tour 2024 season, shot 7-under-65 and was placed T14, three strokes behind joint leaders Zach Johnson and Alex Noren. He sank six straight birdies on the front nine. He bogeyed the tenth hole and then sank two more birdies.
When will Rickie Fowler begin the Friday round of the American Express?
Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas will play the second round of American Express on the PGA West Nicklaus Course. The pair will tee off on Friday, January 19, from the tenth hole at 12:58 p.m. ET.
Here are the complete tee time details for the second round of American Express 2024:
PGA West-Nicklaus Tournament Course
Tee 1
- 11:30 am: Bill Haas, Chesson Hadley
- 11:41 am: Sam Burns, Eirk Barnes
- 11:52 am: Parker Coody, John Pak
- 12:03 pm: Michael Kim, Maverick McNealy
- 12:14 pm: Aaron Rai, Ben Taylor
- 12:25 pm: Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim
- 12:36 pm: Brandon Wu, Will Gordon
- 12:47 pm: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Alex Noren
- 12:58 pm: Erik van Rooyen, K.H. Lee
- 1:09 pm: Kevin Dougherty, Alexander Bjork
- 1:20 pm: Charley Hoffman, Kevin Streelman
- 1:31 pm: Shane Lowry, Jason Day
- 1:42 pm: Jake Knapp, Ben Silverman
Tee 10
- 11:30 am: Ben Griffin, Davis Thompson
- 11:41 am: Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay
- 11:52 am: Ben Kohles, Ryo Hisatsune
- 12:03 pm: Greyson Sigg, Justin Suh
- 12:14 pm: Zach Johnson, Brandt Snedeker
- 12:25 pm: Chris Kirk, Wyndham Clark
- 12:36 pm: Vince Whaley, Robert MacIntyre
- 12:47 pm: Akshay Bhatia, Nico Echavarria
- 12:58 pm: Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas
- 1:09 pm: Taiga Semikawa, Jacob Bridgeman
- 1:20 pm: Adam Long, Ryan Palmer
- 1:31 pm: Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau
- 1:42 pm: Pierceson Coody, Adrien Dumont De Chassart
PGA West Stadium Course
Tee 1
- 11:30 am: Troy Merritt, Josh Teater
- 11:41 am: Andrew Putnam, Cam Davis
- 11:52 am: Matthieu Pavon, Paul Barjon
- 12:03 pm: Stephan Jaeger, Matt NeSmith
- 12:14 pm: Keith Mitchell, Joel Dahmen
- 12:25 pm: Adam Hadwin, Taylor Pendrith
- 12:36 pm: Chris Gotterup, Chan Kim
- 12:47 pm: Justin Lower, Alex Smalley
- 12:58 pm: Tom Kim, Min Woo Lee
- 1:09 pm: Wilson Furr, Nick Dunlap
- 1:20 pm: Taylor Montgomery, Austin Eckroat
- 1:31 pm: Sungjae Im, Cameron Champ
- 1:42 pm: Alejandro Tosti, Rico Hoey
Tee 10
- 11:30 am: Andrew Novak, Matti Schmid
- 11:41 am: Jason Dufner, Andrew Landry
- 11:52 am: Ryan McCormick, Joe Highsmith
- 12:03 pm: Dylan Wu, Robby Shelton
- 12:14 pm: David Lingmerth, Kevin Yu
- 12:25 pm: Ryan Moore, Joseph Bramlett
- 12:36 pm: Max Greyserman, Raul Pereda
- 12:47 pm: Zac Blair, David Lipsky
- 12:58 pm: Matt Kuchar, Nick Taylor
- 1:09 pm: Roger Sloan, Scott Gutschewski
- 1:20 pm: Carl Yuan, Callum Tarren
- 1:31 pm: Davis Riley, Matt Wallace
- 1:42 pm: Jimmy Stranger, Blaine Hale Jr.
La Quinta Country Club
Tee 1
- 11:30 am: S.H. Kim, Tyson Alexander
- 11:41 am: Martin Laird, Lanto Griffin
- 11:52 am: Rafael Campos, Nicholas Lindheim
- 12:03 pm: Garrick Higgo, Doug Ghim
- 12:14 pm: Ben Martin, Beau Hossler
- 12:25 pm: Tyler Duncan, Patton Kizzire
- 12:36 pm: Nate Lashley, Carson Young
- 12:47 pm: Bronson Burgoon, Tyler McCumber
- 12:58 pm: J.B. Holmes, Jhonattan Vegas
- 1:09 pm: Mac Meissner, Chandler Phillips
- 1:20 pm: Harry Hall, Sam Stevens
- 1:31 pm: Ryan Brehm, Chad Ramey
- 1:42 pm: Patrick Fishburn, Yuxin Lin
Tee 10
- 11:30 am: Sam Ryder, Peter Malnati
- 11:41 am: Chez Reavie, Kevin Kisner
- 11:52 am: Sami Valimaki, David Skinns
- 12:03 pm: Aaron Baddeley, Thomas Detry
- 12:14 pm: Eric Cole, Adam Schenk
- 12:25 pm: Billy Horschel, Camilo Villegas
- 12:36 pm: Tom Whitney, Trace Crowe
- 12:47 pm: Will Zalatoris, Daniel Berger
- 12:58 pm: J.T. Poston, Grayson Murray
- 1:09 pm: Norman Xiong, Michael Block
- 1:20 pm: Mark Hubbard, Hayden Buckley
- 1:31 pm: Scott Stallings, Lee Hodges
- 1:42 pm: Hayden Springer, Harrison Endycott