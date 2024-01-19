Watch: Rickie Fowler hilariously reacts to the announcer getting his place wrong while introducing him at The American Express first tee

During the announcement on the first tee of the American Express 2024, a hilarious incident took place when the announcer got Rickie Fowler's place mistaken.

Fowler was grouped with Justin Thomas as the penultimate pair to tee off at the opening round of the American Express from the first hole of the La Quinta Country Club. This was his second start of the season, while the two-time major champion was making his first start of the year.

The PGA Tour shared a clip on X, where Fowler can be seen correcting the announcer's mistake. The video begins with Thomas having a banter with Fowler's caddie, Ricky Romano.

A few seconds later, the announcer says:

"From Marietta, Georgia, Rickie Fowler!"

After the applause settled, the 34-year-old American corrected the announcer and pointed backward, saying:

"Over there."

For the uninitiated, Marietta is located in Georgia, while Fowler's hometown, Murrieta, is in California. After apologizing for his gaffe, the announcer corrects himself, saying:

"From Murrieta, California."

Expand Tweet

Fowler carded 2-under 70 and was 8 strokes back after the opening round. He sank a triple bogey on the par-4, second hole, but then had five birdies to recover.

Thomas, playing his first round of the PGA Tour 2024 season, shot 7-under-65 and was placed T14, three strokes behind joint leaders Zach Johnson and Alex Noren. He sank six straight birdies on the front nine. He bogeyed the tenth hole and then sank two more birdies.

When will Rickie Fowler begin the Friday round of the American Express?

Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas will play the second round of American Express on the PGA West Nicklaus Course. The pair will tee off on Friday, January 19, from the tenth hole at 12:58 p.m. ET.

Here are the complete tee time details for the second round of American Express 2024:

PGA West-Nicklaus Tournament Course

Tee 1

11:30 am: Bill Haas, Chesson Hadley

11:41 am: Sam Burns, Eirk Barnes

11:52 am: Parker Coody, John Pak

12:03 pm: Michael Kim, Maverick McNealy

12:14 pm: Aaron Rai, Ben Taylor

12:25 pm: Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim

12:36 pm: Brandon Wu, Will Gordon

12:47 pm: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Alex Noren

12:58 pm: Erik van Rooyen, K.H. Lee

1:09 pm: Kevin Dougherty, Alexander Bjork

1:20 pm: Charley Hoffman, Kevin Streelman

1:31 pm: Shane Lowry, Jason Day

1:42 pm: Jake Knapp, Ben Silverman

Tee 10

11:30 am: Ben Griffin, Davis Thompson

11:41 am: Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay

11:52 am: Ben Kohles, Ryo Hisatsune

12:03 pm: Greyson Sigg, Justin Suh

12:14 pm: Zach Johnson, Brandt Snedeker

12:25 pm: Chris Kirk, Wyndham Clark

12:36 pm: Vince Whaley, Robert MacIntyre

12:47 pm: Akshay Bhatia, Nico Echavarria

12:58 pm: Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas

1:09 pm: Taiga Semikawa, Jacob Bridgeman

1:20 pm: Adam Long, Ryan Palmer

1:31 pm: Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau

1:42 pm: Pierceson Coody, Adrien Dumont De Chassart

PGA West Stadium Course

Tee 1

11:30 am: Troy Merritt, Josh Teater

11:41 am: Andrew Putnam, Cam Davis

11:52 am: Matthieu Pavon, Paul Barjon

12:03 pm: Stephan Jaeger, Matt NeSmith

12:14 pm: Keith Mitchell, Joel Dahmen

12:25 pm: Adam Hadwin, Taylor Pendrith

12:36 pm: Chris Gotterup, Chan Kim

12:47 pm: Justin Lower, Alex Smalley

12:58 pm: Tom Kim, Min Woo Lee

1:09 pm: Wilson Furr, Nick Dunlap

1:20 pm: Taylor Montgomery, Austin Eckroat

1:31 pm: Sungjae Im, Cameron Champ

1:42 pm: Alejandro Tosti, Rico Hoey

Tee 10

11:30 am: Andrew Novak, Matti Schmid

11:41 am: Jason Dufner, Andrew Landry

11:52 am: Ryan McCormick, Joe Highsmith

12:03 pm: Dylan Wu, Robby Shelton

12:14 pm: David Lingmerth, Kevin Yu

12:25 pm: Ryan Moore, Joseph Bramlett

12:36 pm: Max Greyserman, Raul Pereda

12:47 pm: Zac Blair, David Lipsky

12:58 pm: Matt Kuchar, Nick Taylor

1:09 pm: Roger Sloan, Scott Gutschewski

1:20 pm: Carl Yuan, Callum Tarren

1:31 pm: Davis Riley, Matt Wallace

1:42 pm: Jimmy Stranger, Blaine Hale Jr.

La Quinta Country Club

Tee 1

11:30 am: S.H. Kim, Tyson Alexander

11:41 am: Martin Laird, Lanto Griffin

11:52 am: Rafael Campos, Nicholas Lindheim

12:03 pm: Garrick Higgo, Doug Ghim

12:14 pm: Ben Martin, Beau Hossler

12:25 pm: Tyler Duncan, Patton Kizzire

12:36 pm: Nate Lashley, Carson Young

12:47 pm: Bronson Burgoon, Tyler McCumber

12:58 pm: J.B. Holmes, Jhonattan Vegas

1:09 pm: Mac Meissner, Chandler Phillips

1:20 pm: Harry Hall, Sam Stevens

1:31 pm: Ryan Brehm, Chad Ramey

1:42 pm: Patrick Fishburn, Yuxin Lin

Tee 10

11:30 am: Sam Ryder, Peter Malnati

11:41 am: Chez Reavie, Kevin Kisner

11:52 am: Sami Valimaki, David Skinns

12:03 pm: Aaron Baddeley, Thomas Detry

12:14 pm: Eric Cole, Adam Schenk

12:25 pm: Billy Horschel, Camilo Villegas

12:36 pm: Tom Whitney, Trace Crowe

12:47 pm: Will Zalatoris, Daniel Berger

12:58 pm: J.T. Poston, Grayson Murray

1:09 pm: Norman Xiong, Michael Block

1:20 pm: Mark Hubbard, Hayden Buckley

1:31 pm: Scott Stallings, Lee Hodges

1:42 pm: Hayden Springer, Harrison Endycott