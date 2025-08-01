Watch: Rickie Fowler makes sweet gesture at the 2025 Wyndham Championship

Rickie Fowler created a heartwarming moment at the 2025 Wyndham Championship by giving his golf ball to a young fan. The incident took place after his second round at Sedgefield Country Club, where he walked over to the gallery and handed his ball to a girl who was watching the tournament with her family. The gesture clearly made her day, as she excitedly showed it to her loved ones.A commentator witnessing the moment said, “Rickie doing what Rickie does does”, and added, “You were at the right place at the right time”, referring to the lucky fan. The PGA Tour shared the video on X, captioned:&quot;Happy Friday to Rickie's new no. 1 fan 🥹&quot;Watch the video here:Rickie Fowler has made the cut at the Wyndham Championship with a 3-under-par total after two rounds. He currently sits tied for 58th.In the opening round on Thursday, he shot a 1-under 69 with three birdies and two bogeys. On Friday, starting from the 10th tee, he kept things steady until a bogey at the par-4 14th. He bounced back with birdies on 15 and 17, but dropped another shot on 18 to finish the back nine at even-par 35.On the front nine, Rickie Fowler found momentum with three straight birdies on holes 3, 4, and 5. A bogey on the 8th was his only slip, as he finished the front nine in 33 strokes, 2-under-par. This gave him a second-round score of 68.Here is his hole-by-hole scorecard of round 2:Back Nine (IN):Hole 10 (Par 4): 4 (Par)Hole 11 (Par 4): 4 (Par)Hole 12 (Par 3): 3 (Par)Hole 13 (Par 4): 4 (Par)Hole 14 (Par 4): 5 (Bogey)Hole 15 (Par 5): 4 (Birdie)Hole 16 (Par 3): 3 (Par)Hole 17 (Par 4): 3 (Birdie)Hole 18 (Par 4): 5 (Bogey)IN: 35 (Even par)Front Nine (OUT):Hole 1 (Par 4): 4 (Par)Hole 2 (Par 4): 4 (Par)Hole 3 (Par 3): 2 (Birdie)Hole 4 (Par 4): 3 (Birdie)Hole 5 (Par 5): 4 (Birdie)Hole 6 (Par 4): 4 (Par)Hole 7 (Par 3): 3 (Par)Hole 8 (Par 4): 5 (Bogey)Hole 9 (Par 4): 4 (Par)OUT: 33 (-2)Total: 68 (-2)How has Rickie Fowler fared so far this year?Rickie Fowler has made 18 starts on the PGA Tour in the 2025 season. While he hasn’t recorded a win or a runner-up finish yet, he has managed one top-10 and seven top-25 finishes. He has missed the cut twice and withdrawn once.Currently, he sits 61st in the FedEx Cup standings and is ranked 100th in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR).Here’s a look at Rickie Fowler's results this season:The American Express – T21, -15AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – T53, -6WM Phoenix Open – W/D, +3The Genesis Invitational – T39, +2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches – T18, -12THE PLAYERS Championship – 71, +12Texas Children's Houston Open – T52, -5Valero Texas Open – T30, ERBC Heritage – 68, ETruist Championship – T15, -8PGA Championship – CUT, +4Charles Schwab Challenge – T16, -5The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday – T7, -1Travelers Championship – T36, -2Rocket Classic – CUT, -2John Deere Classic – T18, -14The Open Championship – T14, -83M Open – T28, -13