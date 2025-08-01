  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Watch: Rickie Fowler makes sweet gesture at the 2025 Wyndham Championship

Watch: Rickie Fowler makes sweet gesture at the 2025 Wyndham Championship

By Sonali Verma
Published Aug 01, 2025 18:38 GMT
PGA: Wyndham Championship - First Round - Source: Imagn
Rickie Fowler at the Wyndham Championship - First Round - Source: Imagn

Rickie Fowler created a heartwarming moment at the 2025 Wyndham Championship by giving his golf ball to a young fan. The incident took place after his second round at Sedgefield Country Club, where he walked over to the gallery and handed his ball to a girl who was watching the tournament with her family. The gesture clearly made her day, as she excitedly showed it to her loved ones.

Ad

A commentator witnessing the moment said, “Rickie doing what Rickie does does”, and added, “You were at the right place at the right time”, referring to the lucky fan. The PGA Tour shared the video on X, captioned:

"Happy Friday to Rickie's new no. 1 fan 🥹"

Watch the video here:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Rickie Fowler has made the cut at the Wyndham Championship with a 3-under-par total after two rounds. He currently sits tied for 58th.

In the opening round on Thursday, he shot a 1-under 69 with three birdies and two bogeys. On Friday, starting from the 10th tee, he kept things steady until a bogey at the par-4 14th. He bounced back with birdies on 15 and 17, but dropped another shot on 18 to finish the back nine at even-par 35.

Ad

On the front nine, Rickie Fowler found momentum with three straight birdies on holes 3, 4, and 5. A bogey on the 8th was his only slip, as he finished the front nine in 33 strokes, 2-under-par. This gave him a second-round score of 68.

Here is his hole-by-hole scorecard of round 2:

Back Nine (IN):

  • Hole 10 (Par 4): 4 (Par)
  • Hole 11 (Par 4): 4 (Par)
  • Hole 12 (Par 3): 3 (Par)
  • Hole 13 (Par 4): 4 (Par)
  • Hole 14 (Par 4): 5 (Bogey)
  • Hole 15 (Par 5): 4 (Birdie)
  • Hole 16 (Par 3): 3 (Par)
  • Hole 17 (Par 4): 3 (Birdie)
  • Hole 18 (Par 4): 5 (Bogey)
Ad

IN: 35 (Even par)

Front Nine (OUT):

  • Hole 1 (Par 4): 4 (Par)
  • Hole 2 (Par 4): 4 (Par)
  • Hole 3 (Par 3): 2 (Birdie)
  • Hole 4 (Par 4): 3 (Birdie)
  • Hole 5 (Par 5): 4 (Birdie)
  • Hole 6 (Par 4): 4 (Par)
  • Hole 7 (Par 3): 3 (Par)
  • Hole 8 (Par 4): 5 (Bogey)
  • Hole 9 (Par 4): 4 (Par)

OUT: 33 (-2)

Total: 68 (-2)

How has Rickie Fowler fared so far this year?

Rickie Fowler has made 18 starts on the PGA Tour in the 2025 season. While he hasn’t recorded a win or a runner-up finish yet, he has managed one top-10 and seven top-25 finishes. He has missed the cut twice and withdrawn once.

Ad

Currently, he sits 61st in the FedEx Cup standings and is ranked 100th in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR).

Here’s a look at Rickie Fowler's results this season:

  • The American Express – T21, -15
  • AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – T53, -6
  • WM Phoenix Open – W/D, +3
  • The Genesis Invitational – T39, +2
  • Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches – T18, -12
  • THE PLAYERS Championship – 71, +12
  • Texas Children's Houston Open – T52, -5
  • Valero Texas Open – T30, E
  • RBC Heritage – 68, E
  • Truist Championship – T15, -8
  • PGA Championship – CUT, +4
  • Charles Schwab Challenge – T16, -5
  • The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday – T7, -1
  • Travelers Championship – T36, -2
  • Rocket Classic – CUT, -2
  • John Deere Classic – T18, -14
  • The Open Championship – T14, -8
  • 3M Open – T28, -13
About the author
Sonali Verma

Sonali Verma

Know More
Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications