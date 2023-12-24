Watch: Rickie Fowler and others' hole-in-ones on the PGA Tour in 2023

The 2022-23 PGA Tour season featured numerous aces by golf professionals, with four of them achieving multiple hole-in-ones. Rory McIlroy ended his ace drought by securing his first ace at the 2023 Travelers Championship. Michael Block made a memorable ace on the final day of the PGA Championship, making him an overnight star.

While there were many remarkable hole-in-ones this season, the PGA Tour shared a compilation of five standout aces. The first was a 162-yard slam dunk by Sam Burns during the third day of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

The PGA Tour posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"One and done. Best holes-in-one this year on TOUR 🚨"

Expand Tweet

Using a 9-iron on the par-3 hole 11 at TPC Southwind in Tennessee, Burns' ball crossed the water hazard, cleared a bunker, and landed directly into the hole without bouncing. This was his second ace of the season, following another at the US Open.

The second ace featured in the clip was Rickie Fowler's 216-yard shot on the seventh hole at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. The ball took two bounces on the green before rolling about a yard into the cup. This was the third ace of Fowler's career and his first since the 2015 Quicken Loans National.

The third highlight on the list was Rory McIlroy's first-ever hole-in-one in his career. He achieved this feat on the par-3, 214-yard eighth hole at the TPC River Highlands, using a 5-iron to bounce the ball just twice before rolling it into the hole.

McIlroy was quoted as saying about the ace via NBC Sports:

"That was the best shot of the day that I hit. Obviously, a bonus for it to go in the hole, but it was really cool. I played pretty averagely up until that point. Felt like that hole in one got me going a little bit."

The next person in the clip was Max Homa, who achieved an ace during the Sunday round of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic. Homa made the second hole-in-one of his career on the par-3, 140-yard 15th hole at Detroit Golf Club. His tee shot bounced and then went ahead of the hole, only to roll back inside the cup.

Next up was the frequent ace expert Viktor Hovland, who made his fourth ace on the PGA Tour during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. On the par-3, 183-yard seventh hole at Bay Hill, his shot landed on the green and quickly rolled into the cup, sending the Orlando crowd into a frenzy.

The final name in the compilation was Scottie Scheffler, who achieved a hole-in-one in the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge. Scheffler made the ace on the 189-yard par-3 8th, his second ace on the PGA Tour. Using a 7-iron, Scheffler's ball hopped a couple of times before rolling into the cup.

When will the PGA Tour 2024 season start?

The PGA Tour is returning to the calendar-year schedule in 2024. The first event of the season will be the Sentry, which begins on January 4 at the Kapalua Plantation Course in Hawaii.