WATCH: Rickie Fowler scores a stunning hole-in-one at Pine Valley 

Rickie Fowler made an incredible hole-in-one on the third hole at Pine Valley Golf Club on April 24 during a trip with Justin Thomas.

Fowler hit a 7 iron on Pine Valley's third hole with 182 yards to the pin. Pine Valley has been ranked as the number-one golf course in America by Golf Digest since 2017.

Earlier in 2024, Justin Thomas told reporters that he has not played at Pine Valley Golf Club yet. Thomas had planned a trip to play on the course along with a group of friends.

A picture shared on X by a fan showed that Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning and former Chicago Cubs president Theo Epstein were also present with Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas.

Rickie Fowler has so far shot three aces in his PGA Tour career. Fowler last holed out on the seventh hole of the 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Rickie Fowler's 2024 PGA Tour season stats

Rickie Fowler has played 11 PGA Tour events this season with a tournament winner exemption, making eight cuts. Fowler has one top-25 finish so far. Fowler finished tied for 18th with seven other players at 9-under par at the 2024 RBC Heritage.

Rickie Fowler has an adjusted scoring average of 72.518 and an actual scoring average of 71.29. He has made one eagle and 143 birdies this season. He shot his season's lowest score of 67 at the RBC Heritage.

Fowler stands 89th in the FedEx Cup Rankings with 214 Points. He is 85th on the PGA Tour's Official Money List with $724,382 made in earnings from his finishes this season.

Cobra's custom 3D-printed lob wedge made its debut in Rickie Fowler's bag at the 2024 American Express. Fowler had been working with Cobra for months to create the perfect wedge sole shape suited for his game.

This move seems to be paying off as Fowler ranks 6th in the PGA Tour field with 67.24% in sand saves. He ranks first in consecutive sand saves at 17 back-to-back saves.

Fowler won the 2024 Masters nine-hole Par 3 Contest with a 5-under score of 22. Sepp Straka, J.T. Poston, and Santiago de la Fuente followed two strokes behind.