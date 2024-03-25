Watch: Rickie Fowler unveils exciting new details for Tiger Woods’ TGL Golf league which is set to begin in 2025

Rickie Fowler recently became the voice of the upcoming Tiger Woods TGL golf league. The American professional golfer broke down the match format, rules and teams in a video that gained widespread attention on social media.

Fowler highlighted that the TGL will be a prime-time 3-on-3 league airing on ESPN. The league will feature six teams, each representing a different city. Moreover, he pointed out that the players will engage in weekly matches lasting two hours.

TGL took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the video and wrote:

“𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗶𝘀 𝗧𝗚𝗟 𝗽𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 @SoFi. Coming January 2025 on @espn. Listen to TGL's own @RickieFowler talk match format, rules, and team golf.”

Expand Tweet

In the video clip, Rickie Fowler then explained the league’s format in detail. He said:

“There will be two sessions. The first triples, a nine hole, three versus three alternate shot. The second singles. Six holes of players going head to head. Each hole is worth one point.”

At the end of the video, the 35-year-old golfer shared that the league will also introduce several new elements to golf, including a referee, a shot clock, a hammer to increase the stakes, and other thrilling features.

For the uninitiated, TGL is the tech-based league by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, originally slated to commence in January 2024. However, due to the roof collapsing of the league's new arena, the start has been postponed to early 2025.

Other than the hosts, several notable players from the tour including Justin Thomas, Max Homa, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark and others will compete in the league.

When did Rickie Fowler last win on the PGA Tour?

Rickie Fowler has achieved six PGA Tour victories to date. He last triumphed at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he emerged victorious over Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin in a playoff round.

This victory was particularly rewarding, as it not only added $1,584,000 to his career earnings but also marked the end of a four-year winless streak on the tour.

Before this win, Fowler's last victory was at the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open, where he secured the title with a two-stroke lead over Branden Grace.

Rickie Fowler has participated in eight events in 2024, the most recent being The Players Championship. Among these tournaments, he was able to make the cut in six of them. However, the golfer is yet to achieve a win this season.