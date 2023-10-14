WATCH: Ripper GC’s Marc Leishman talks about how his putting adjustments helped him a long way to card a better score 

Ripper GC Marc Leishman topped the leaderboard of the 2023 LIV Golf Jeddah event after the first round on Friday, October 13. He finished with a score of under 5, one stroke ahead of Dustin Johnson, Harold Varner III and Brooks Koepka.

An easy fix has helped Leishman's putting at the tournament and he performed really well. After the first round, Leishman opened up about his golfing tactics. He said (via LIV Golf):

"Yeah, it was actually really simple. It was just my alignment was off. You know, I thought, I was aiming at the hole from 10 feet, but I was aiming about two inches left of the left."

"So, my good putts were missing left. I'd have to push it to go in, so it was, you know, I won't say a quick fix but a, a pretty easy fix, you know, just a bit of work on the putting mirror and string and it fixed itself pretty quickly. So it certainly helps with making putts when you're aiming where you think you are," he added.

LIV Golf Jeddah event is set to have its finale on October 15. The tournament is the final individual event of this season before the golfers head for the Miami Team Championship.

When will Marc Leishman tee off on Saturday at the 2023 LIV Golf Jeddah?

The second round of the LIV Golf Jeddah event is slated to take place on Saturday, October 14 in King Abdullah Economic City. Golfers will have a shotgun start at 12:15 p.m. local time (5:15 a.m. ET) on different holes.

The inaugural round leader Marc Leishman will tee off on the first hole. He will pair up with Dustin Johnson and Harold Varner III.

Brooks Koepka, who settled for second place with a score of under 4, will start his game on the second hole. He will pair up with Louis Oosthuizen and Charles Howell III.

Here are the pairings for the second round of the 2023 LIV Golf Jeddah:

Hole 1: Harold Varner III GC, Dustin Johnson GC, Marc Leishman

Hole 2: Louis Oosthuizen, Charles Howell III, Brooks Koepka

Hole 3: Martin Kaymer, Mito Pereira, Richard Bland

Hole 4: Joaquin Niemann, Carlos Ortiz, Paul Casey

Hole 6: Sam Horsfield, Peter Uihlein, Sebastian Muñoz

Hole 7: Kevin Na, Cameron Smith, Scott Vincent

Hole 8: Brandon Steele, Talor Gooch, Lee Westwood

Hole 9: Thomas Pieters, Charl Schwartzel, Jason Kokrak

Hole 10: Dean Burmester, David Puig, Abraham Ancer

Hole 11: Bubba Watson, Jediah Morgan, James Piot

Hole 12: Sihwan Kim, Anirban Lahiri, Bernd Wiesberger

Hole 14: Ian Poulter, Patt Perez, Branden Grace

Hole 15: Matt Wolff, Graeme McDowell, Chase Koepka

Hole 16: Henrik Stenson, Cameron Tringale, Bryson DeChambeau

Hole 17: Danny Lee, Patrick Reed, Eugenio Chacarra

Hole 18: Matt Jones, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia