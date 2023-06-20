Watch : Rising star Michael Thorbjornsen shares valuable lessons from his 4th place finish at the Travelers Championship 2022

Michael Thorbjornsen is all prepared to tee up at the Travelers Championship once again. The PGA Tour's next event is scheduled to be held from June 22 to 25 at the TPC River Highlands. The designated events boast a field of 156, with several star-studded golfers taking the stage.

The 2022 Travelers Championship was won by Xander Schauffele, who overcame a late deficit to win in a dramatic fashion. However, he was not the only one who impressed that weekend. Young amateur golfer Michael Thorbjornsen finished fourth at the event, only four shots off the win.

His fourth-place finish was only the 12th time an amateur had finished in the top 10 at a PGA Tour event. It was one of the greatest experiences of his life and speaking of its takeaways he said:

"Biggest takeaway is that I can compete with those guys when I am playing well. That's always a huge confidence boost there. When you're playing college events or amateur events you could be playing well and winning those and you feel like and are doing really well."

Despite his impressive performance, Michael Thorbjornsen did not view it as anything great. His fourth-place finish was a motivation for him to do better and win a tournament.

"You want to know how to stack against the best players in the world. Being able to do that, that one week, it felt really good. Its quite reassuring actually"

Michael Thorbjornsen talks about the rise of young golfers

Michael Thorbjornsen talked about the rise of young golfers in recent years. With the growing level of talent, tournament winners have gotten younger and younger through the decades and it should not come as a surprise according to Thorbjornsen.

"I know I'm young and I can see that. But some of these other guys, like Jordan Spieth who won the Masters when he was 20 years old. I'm not comparing myself to them, but i feel like it shouldn't come too much surprise that the younger players are getting better and better. "

Thorbjornsen will tee it up once again at the 2023 Travelers Championship, where he will come across some of the biggest names in the world including Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Rory McIlroy.

