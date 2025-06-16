WATCH: Robert MacIntyre celebrates J.J. Spaun’s win despite falling just short at US Open 2025

Robert MacIntyre reacted to J.J. Spaun's victory at the 2025 US Open. The Scottish golfer was also in contention for the title, and he played a marvelous round of 2-under 68 on Sunday, but fell short and narrowly missed the title by two strokes.

Despite the loss, Robert MacIntyre cheerfully applauded J.J. Spaun, who won his maiden Major at the 2025 US Open. The American made five bogeys on the front nine, dimming his hopes of winning the title, but on the back nine, he made four birdies and a bogey to settle for 2-over 72 and win the Major.

Robert MacIntyre was sitting in the score room while Spaun was playing his game, and as the American made the birdie on the last hole to seize the title, the Scottish golfer clapped for him. The heartfelt video of Robert MacIntyre's reaction was shared by the PGA Tour and US Open through a collaborative post on its Instagram account. The caption of the post read,

Absolute CLASS from Bobby Mac 🙏

J.J. Spaun won the US Open on Father's Day, and he signed the scoreboard with his daughters. His family was there to cheer for him on the big day.

Earlier this year, J.J. Spaun at The Players Championship was in contention to win the title, but he lost in the playoff against Rory McIlroy. He even finished runner-up at the Cognizant Classic earlier this season.

Finally, after two close finishes, he managed to seize his first win of the season at the US Open. It's Spaun's fifth win of his career and the first since he won the Valero Texas Open in 2022.

"I might have some work to do" – Robert MacIntyre on his disappointing loss at the US Open 2025

Robert MacIntyre was phenomenal in the final round of the US Open 2025 on Sunday, June 15. He was among the few players to score in the 60s on Sunday. But despite putting forward a marvelous performance, he narrowly missed the title.

In the post-round press conference, Robert MacIntyre candidly reflected on his game and was grateful to be in contention to win a Major. However, he acknowledged to work on his game.

"It feels great," he said (via ASAP Sports). "I've got a chance to win a major championship. It's what I've dreamed of as a kid, sitting back home watching all the majors. Yeah, it feels unbelievable, but again, I might have some work to do."

It’s his best finish in the Majors. Earlier this year, he played at the Masters but missed the cut and then finished T47 at the PGA Championship. Last year at the US Open, he even struggled to make the cut, and in 2025, despite playing the challenging conditions of the Oakmont Country Club, he managed to score the second spot on the leaderboard.

Viktor Hovland settled in solo third place while Cameron Young, Tyrrell Hatton, and Carlos Ortiz tied for fourth place.

