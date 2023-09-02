Watch: Robert MacIntyre ‘gets lucky’ as he fights on for the final Ryder Cup qualification spot

Robert MacIntyre had luck on his side during the second round of the Omega European Masters, as he managed to avoid a penalty when the ball rebounded into the rough after hitting the out-of-bounds fence.

Currently, MacIntyre is ranked third in the European Points List for the upcoming Ryder Cup. Securing an automatic spot for Team Europe via the European Points List is crucial for him, and he is in dire need of a strong finish at Crans-sur-Sierre.

The 27-year-old Scot shot a 1-under 69 on Friday, September 1, bringing his total score to 3-under par. Although he was initially placed at T62 after 36 holes, he had a stroke of luck that allowed him to make the cut at the Omega European Masters.

During the second round, on the par-5 14th hole, Robert MacIntyre's tee shot appeared to be heading out of bounds as it struck the tower and bounced outside the course boundaries. However, to everyone's surprise, it rolled back into the light rough, saving the golfer from incurring a penalty. The par on that hole proved to be crucial, as he just barely made the cut by a single stroke eventually.

How did Robert MacIntyre perform in the round of the 2023 Omega European Masters?

The 27-year-old golfer shot an even-par 70 in the third round of the Omega European Masters, bringing his total score to 3-under after 54 holes. He recorded three birdies and three bogeys during the third round of the event.

MacIntyre's chances of earning a spot on the European Ryder Cup squad through automatic qualification appear dim, given his average performance at the event thus far.

His prospects will depend significantly on Meronk's performance in the third round. The 30-year-old Pole has shown excellent form so far. He shot a low 64 on Friday, aggregating at 9-under after two rounds. He currently sits at T5 after finishing 36 holes.

Matt Fitzpatrick, another contender for the automatic spot via the World Points List, is leading at Crans-sur-Sierre after 36 holes. He aggregated at 12-under after shooting 63 and 65 in the first two rounds.

Regarding the European Team, only four players have secured their positions for the forthcoming biennial event. Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm earned their spots through the European Points List, while Viktor Hovland and Tyrell Hatton solidified their positions via the World Points List.

Here are the current standings for the European Ryder Cup team:

World Points List

Rory McIlroy: 404.8 (Q via European Points List) Jon Rahm: 395.35 (Q via European Points List) Viktor Hovland: 356.97 (Q) Tyrrell Hatton: 205.57 (Q) Tommy Fleetwood: 186.92 Matt Fitzpatrick: 183.1 Sepp Straka: 152.4 Shane Lowry: 105.21 Justin Rose: 100.32 Robert MacIntyre: 96.43

European Points List

Rory McIlroy: 4,033.5 Jon Rahm: 3,417.23 Robert MacIntyre: 1,828.99 Yannik Paul: 1,702.9 Adrian Meronk: 1,620.59 Victor Perez: 1,571.03 Tommy Fleetwood: 1,534.37 Rasmus Hojgaard: 1,531.86 Adrian Otaegui: 1,435.51 Shane Lowry: 1,290.23

The 2023 Ryder Cup will take place from September 29 to October 1 at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome, Italy.