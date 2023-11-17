Watch: Rory McIlroy almost makes a hole-in-one at the sixth at DP World Tour Championship 2023

Rory McIlroy is currently seen playing in the 2023 DP World Tour Championship, which is the finale of the regular season of the European Tour. The tournament started on Thursday, November 16, with Julien Guerrier taking the lead in a tie with Matthieu Pavon and Nicolai Hojgaard.

During the second round on Friday, McIlroy produced a splendid shot on the sixth hole. He hit the ball that almost reached the hole. However, it stopped just an inch from the hole and he missed a perfect opportunity to make a hole-in-one.

The DP World Tour shared a video of Rory McIlroy's incredible shot on its X account with a caption, saying:

"@McIlroyRory with a dart at the sixth"

Expand Tweet

McIlroy shot a one-under-par 71 in the opening round of the tournament and is placed 15th overall. He started the game with a birdie on the third hole. The Irish golfer added another birdie on the par-4 fifth hole followed by another birdie on the seventh hole.

In the opening round, McIlroy scored 71 after making a bogey on the eighth hole and two birdies and three bogeys on the back nine.

McIlroy shot one bogey and three birdies on the front nine in the second round, and added two more bogeys on the back nine. He is yet to play on two holes.

Can Rory McIlroy win the 2023 DP World Tour Championship?

Rory McIlroy has been in incredible form this season. He started his new year with a victory at the Dubai Desert Classic on the European Tour and has been impressive with his game at the 2023 Ryder Cup. He added four points to his team's victory at the biennial tournament.

According to the European Tour, Rory McIlroy was the expert favorite to win the 2023 DP World Tour Championship, with odds of 4/1 ahead of the start of the competition.

However, McIlroy struggled with his game and slipped down 16 spots to settle for 31st position on Friday.

Jon Rahm has jumped 22 positions following the semi-finished second round of the 2023 DP World Tour Championship. He made six birdies and an eagle on Friday to add -7 to his score. He finished with an even-par score in the first round.

Thriston Lawrence added -8 to his score in the second round of top the leaderboard followed by Antoine Rozner, who jumped two positions on Friday. Viktor Hovland played the first round of 69 at the tournament and jumped down two positions to ninth place after the semi-finished second round.

The 2023 DP World Tour Championship will have its finale on Sunday, November 19.