  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Rory Mcllroy
  • WATCH: Rory McIlroy blindfolded, competes with influencer Sara Winter in unfinishable challenge

WATCH: Rory McIlroy blindfolded, competes with influencer Sara Winter in unfinishable challenge

By Pravashis Biswas
Modified Jan 20, 2025 21:41 GMT
Rory McIlroy and Sara Winter/Source: Official Instagram
Rory McIlroy and Sara Winter/Source: Official Instagram

Rory McIlroy recently went head-to-head with three influencers including Sara Winter for 'The Unfinishable Golf Hole Challenge' at the iconic Emirates Golf Club. The latest edition of the Challenge featured Rory, shortly before he was scheduled to tee off at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

World Tour shared a short promo of the video on their official X account on January 20, 2025. In the video, Rory could be seen preparing for quite a challenging task ahead. He was joined by Sara, Ben Kruper, and Mac Boucher - three of the most popular golf content creators. The Challenge became even more interesting when McIlroy was tasked to take on the three all by himself.

"@McIlroyRory vs Mac Boucher, Ben Kruper & Sara Winter. This…is the Unfinishable Golf Hole. Let the madness unfold #HeroDubaiDesertClassic | #RolexSeries"
also-read-trending Trending

The Unfinishable Golf Hole challenge features a 3 against-1 scramble match, where golfers have to use skill as well as strategy. The two teams are equipped with a series of Joker Cards which affects the chances of winning. This episode featuring Winter and McIlroy was held at the 1st hole of the Majlis Golf Course. It was a thrilling challenge to see Rory McIlroy face the golf influencers.

When Sara Winter put it to a distance of 10 feet through the bunker with a 5-iron, the 2024 Dubai Desert Classic winner could not help but react in amazement. Watch the full clip posted on DP World Tour’s official YouTube channel:

youtube-cover

Rory McIlroy was defending his 2024 title at this year's Hero Dubai Desert Classic. However, it was Tyrrell Hatton who reigned supreme at the Emirates Golf Club. The LIV golfer took home a hefty prize pool of $1.5 million, along with 1355 Race To Dubai points. McIlroy tied for the fourth place on the leaderboard, earning $4,32,314.71.

How much did Rory McIlroy earn in 2024?

Last year was quite amazing for the 35-year-old golfer from Northern Ireland. He concluded 2024 by winning the DP World Tour season-ending event.

Rory McIlroy also won the Race To Dubai title for the sixth time in his career in 2024. He was voted the DP World Tour’s Player of the Year for 2024. He won the Seve Ballesteros Award and the Harry Vardon Trophy in 2024. With seven finishes in the top 10 list, McIlroy took home a hefty paycheck of $21,130,374 only from tournaments.

Here's a brief look at how much Rory McIlroy earned from his 2024 season:

  • Dubai Invitational: Runner-up, ($205,113)
  • Hero Dubai Desert Classic: WON, ($1,462,436)
  • AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T66, ($43,000)
  • Genesis Invitational: T24, ($42,800)
  • Cognizant Classic: T21, ($87,750)
  • Arnold Palmer Invitational: T21, ($224,750)
  • The Players Championship: T19, ($285,535)
  • Valero Texas Open: 3, ($634,800)
  • The Masters: T22, ($175,500)
  • RBC Heritage: T33, ($106,166)
  • Zurich Classic: WON, ($1,286,000)
  • Wells Fargo Championship: WON, ($3,600,000)
  • PGA Championship: T12, ($433,340)
  • RBC Canadian Open: T4, ($423,000)
  • The Memorial: T15, ($329,000)
  • U.S. Open: Runner-up, ($2,322,000)
  • Genesis Scottish Open: T4, ($330,750)
  • The Open: Missed The Cut, ($8,750)
  • FedEx St Jude Championship: T68, ($40,600)
  • PGA Championship: T11, ($500,000)
  • Tour Championship: T9, ($1,608,333)
  • Amgen Irish Open: 2, (€595.507)
  • BMW PGA Championship: T2, ($778,500)
  • Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: T25, ($39,744)
  • Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship: T3, ($567,000)
  • DP World Tour Championship: WON, ($3,000,000)
  • Race to Dubai: WON, ($2,000,000)

Quick Links

Edited by Rupesh Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी