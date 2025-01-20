WATCH: Rory McIlroy blindfolded, competes with influencer Sara Winter in unfinishable challenge

Rory McIlroy recently went head-to-head with three influencers including Sara Winter for 'The Unfinishable Golf Hole Challenge' at the iconic Emirates Golf Club. The latest edition of the Challenge featured Rory, shortly before he was scheduled to tee off at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

World Tour shared a short promo of the video on their official X account on January 20, 2025. In the video, Rory could be seen preparing for quite a challenging task ahead. He was joined by Sara, Ben Kruper, and Mac Boucher - three of the most popular golf content creators. The Challenge became even more interesting when McIlroy was tasked to take on the three all by himself.

"@McIlroyRory vs Mac Boucher, Ben Kruper & Sara Winter. This…is the Unfinishable Golf Hole. Let the madness unfold #HeroDubaiDesertClassic | #RolexSeries"

The Unfinishable Golf Hole challenge features a 3 against-1 scramble match, where golfers have to use skill as well as strategy. The two teams are equipped with a series of Joker Cards which affects the chances of winning. This episode featuring Winter and McIlroy was held at the 1st hole of the Majlis Golf Course. It was a thrilling challenge to see Rory McIlroy face the golf influencers.

When Sara Winter put it to a distance of 10 feet through the bunker with a 5-iron, the 2024 Dubai Desert Classic winner could not help but react in amazement. Watch the full clip posted on DP World Tour’s official YouTube channel:

Rory McIlroy was defending his 2024 title at this year's Hero Dubai Desert Classic. However, it was Tyrrell Hatton who reigned supreme at the Emirates Golf Club. The LIV golfer took home a hefty prize pool of $1.5 million, along with 1355 Race To Dubai points. McIlroy tied for the fourth place on the leaderboard, earning $4,32,314.71.

How much did Rory McIlroy earn in 2024?

Last year was quite amazing for the 35-year-old golfer from Northern Ireland. He concluded 2024 by winning the DP World Tour season-ending event.

Rory McIlroy also won the Race To Dubai title for the sixth time in his career in 2024. He was voted the DP World Tour’s Player of the Year for 2024. He won the Seve Ballesteros Award and the Harry Vardon Trophy in 2024. With seven finishes in the top 10 list, McIlroy took home a hefty paycheck of $21,130,374 only from tournaments.

Here's a brief look at how much Rory McIlroy earned from his 2024 season:

Dubai Invitational: Runner-up, ($205,113)

Hero Dubai Desert Classic: WON, ($1,462,436)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T66, ($43,000)

Genesis Invitational: T24, ($42,800)

Cognizant Classic: T21, ($87,750)

Arnold Palmer Invitational: T21, ($224,750)

The Players Championship: T19, ($285,535)

Valero Texas Open: 3, ($634,800)

The Masters: T22, ($175,500)

RBC Heritage: T33, ($106,166)

Zurich Classic: WON, ($1,286,000)

Wells Fargo Championship: WON, ($3,600,000)

PGA Championship: T12, ($433,340)

RBC Canadian Open: T4, ($423,000)

The Memorial: T15, ($329,000)

U.S. Open: Runner-up, ($2,322,000)

Genesis Scottish Open: T4, ($330,750)

The Open: Missed The Cut, ($8,750)

FedEx St Jude Championship: T68, ($40,600)

PGA Championship: T11, ($500,000)

Tour Championship: T9, ($1,608,333)

Amgen Irish Open: 2, (€595.507)

BMW PGA Championship: T2, ($778,500)

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: T25, ($39,744)

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship: T3, ($567,000)

DP World Tour Championship: WON, ($3,000,000)

Race to Dubai: WON, ($2,000,000)

