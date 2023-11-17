Watch: Rory McIlroy has a funny interaction with a fan in Dubai after his tee shot landed and stayed in her lap

Rory McIlroy finished the first round of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai at T15 on Thursday, November 16. However, he became the highlight of the day when his tee shot landed in an awkward lie, resting in the lap of a female spectator to the right of the green.
McIlroy carded a 1-under 71 at the Jumeirah Golf Estates, Earth Course, putting him four strokes behind the lead. Julien Guerrier, Matthieu Pavon, and Nicolai Hojgaard shot 5-under 67, sharing the joint lead with a one-stroke advantage after the first round.
On the par-3 3rd hole, McIlroy's tee shot veered slightly right, ending up in the lap of a female spectator outside the green. Despite the laughter from the onlookers, the situation was awkward for both McIlroy and the spectator. While the crowd stepped back, she remained in place, keeping her legs still to prevent the ball from falling.
The four-time major champion initially scratched his head, then humorously faked a shot, evoking laughter from the crowd. The referee intervened, carefully examining the situation, and ultimately gave Rory McIlroy a drop.
"Basically, it's the spot underneath her," he told Rory.
Following the referee's permission, the lady handed the ball to the Northern Irishman and returned to the fan gallery. He ended up making a bogey, his third of the day. McIlroy finished the day with four bogeys and five birdies.
When will Rory McIlroy begin the second round of the 2023 DP World Tour Championship?
The 34-year-old Northern Irishman will tee off from the first hole at 11:10 a.m. GMT for the second round of the DP World Tour Championship. He is paired with Matt Wallace for the second day at the Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai.
The second round will begin at 11:00 a.m. GMT, with Shane Lowry and Jeff Winther kicking off from the first tee on Friday, November 17.
Here are the tee time details for the DP World Tour Championship, Round 2 (all times GMT):
Tee 1:
- 11:00 am - Shane Lowry, Jeff Winther
- 11:09 am - Matt Wallace, Rory McIlroy
- 11:18 am - Min Woo Lee, Thriston Lawrence
- 11:27 am - Romain Langasque, Nathan Kimsey
- 11:36 am - Zander Lombard, Adrian Otaegui
- 11:45 am - Tom McKibbin, Daniel Brown
- 11:54 am - Thorbjørn Olesen, Alexander Björk
- 12:03 pm - Tyrrell Hatton, Dan Bradbury
- 12:12 pm - Robert Macintyre, Viktor Hovland
- 12:21 pm - Tommy Fleetwood, Tom Kim
- 12:30 pm - Adrian Meronk, Antoine Rozner
- 12:39 pm - Jens Dantorp, Nicolai Højgaard
- 12:48 pm - Matthieu Pavon, Julien Guerrier
Tee 10
- 11:10 am - Ewen Ferguson, Lucas Herbert
- 11:19 am - Pablo Larrazábal, Jordan Smith
- 11:28 am - Marcel Siem, Jorge Campillo
- 11:37 am - Jon Rahm, Connor Syme
- 11:46 am - Grant Forrest, Yannik Paul
- 11:55 am - Ryo Hisatsune, Vincent Norrman
- 12:04 pm - Victor Perez, Sepp Straka
- 12:13 pm - Matt Fitzpatrick, Rasmus Højgaard
- 12:22 pm - Ryan Fox, Julien Brun
- 12:31 pm - Matthew Southgate, Daniel Hillier
- 12:40 pm - Sebastian Söderberg, Nacho Elvira
- 12:49 pm - Joost Luiten, Sami Välimäki