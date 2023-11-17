Watch: Rory McIlroy has a funny interaction with a fan in Dubai after his tee shot landed and stayed in her lap

Rory McIlroy finished the first round of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai at T15 on Thursday, November 16. However, he became the highlight of the day when his tee shot landed in an awkward lie, resting in the lap of a female spectator to the right of the green.

McIlroy carded a 1-under 71 at the Jumeirah Golf Estates, Earth Course, putting him four strokes behind the lead. Julien Guerrier, Matthieu Pavon, and Nicolai Hojgaard shot 5-under 67, sharing the joint lead with a one-stroke advantage after the first round.

On the par-3 3rd hole, McIlroy's tee shot veered slightly right, ending up in the lap of a female spectator outside the green. Despite the laughter from the onlookers, the situation was awkward for both McIlroy and the spectator. While the crowd stepped back, she remained in place, keeping her legs still to prevent the ball from falling.

The four-time major champion initially scratched his head, then humorously faked a shot, evoking laughter from the crowd. The referee intervened, carefully examining the situation, and ultimately gave Rory McIlroy a drop.

"Basically, it's the spot underneath her," he told Rory.

Following the referee's permission, the lady handed the ball to the Northern Irishman and returned to the fan gallery. He ended up making a bogey, his third of the day. McIlroy finished the day with four bogeys and five birdies.

When will Rory McIlroy begin the second round of the 2023 DP World Tour Championship?

The 34-year-old Northern Irishman will tee off from the first hole at 11:10 a.m. GMT for the second round of the DP World Tour Championship. He is paired with Matt Wallace for the second day at the Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai.

The second round will begin at 11:00 a.m. GMT, with Shane Lowry and Jeff Winther kicking off from the first tee on Friday, November 17.

Here are the tee time details for the DP World Tour Championship, Round 2 (all times GMT):

Tee 1:

11:00 am - Shane Lowry, Jeff Winther

11:09 am - Matt Wallace, Rory McIlroy

11:18 am - Min Woo Lee, Thriston Lawrence

11:27 am - Romain Langasque, Nathan Kimsey

11:36 am - Zander Lombard, Adrian Otaegui

11:45 am - Tom McKibbin, Daniel Brown

11:54 am - Thorbjørn Olesen, Alexander Björk

12:03 pm - Tyrrell Hatton, Dan Bradbury

12:12 pm - Robert Macintyre, Viktor Hovland

12:21 pm - Tommy Fleetwood, Tom Kim

12:30 pm - Adrian Meronk, Antoine Rozner

12:39 pm - Jens Dantorp, Nicolai Højgaard

12:48 pm - Matthieu Pavon, Julien Guerrier

Tee 10

11:10 am - Ewen Ferguson, Lucas Herbert

11:19 am - Pablo Larrazábal, Jordan Smith

11:28 am - Marcel Siem, Jorge Campillo

11:37 am - Jon Rahm, Connor Syme

11:46 am - Grant Forrest, Yannik Paul

11:55 am - Ryo Hisatsune, Vincent Norrman

12:04 pm - Victor Perez, Sepp Straka

12:13 pm - Matt Fitzpatrick, Rasmus Højgaard

12:22 pm - Ryan Fox, Julien Brun

12:31 pm - Matthew Southgate, Daniel Hillier

12:40 pm - Sebastian Söderberg, Nacho Elvira

12:49 pm - Joost Luiten, Sami Välimäki