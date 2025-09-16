WATCH: Rory McIlroy hits Bethpage range as Team Europe begins Ryder Cup 2025 prep

Rory McIlroy was spotted hitting balls at the Bethpage range as Team Europe began preparing for the 2025 Ryder Cup. The Ryder Cup is around the corner, and it will take place from September 26 to 28, which is next week.Before the tournament, the European Ryder Cup comrade, McIlroy, was seen practicing at Bethpage Black, Farmingdale, USA, in a recent X clip. The Ryder Cup Europe’s X page shared it, and in the video, the Northern Irishman was taking a shot on the greens. The caption of the post read:Full send @McIlroyRory 🚀This year, before the Ryder Cup, McIlroy had a few achievements that proved the golfer was in good form. He won the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with 21 under, the PLAYERS Championship with 12 under, the Masters Tournament with 11 under, and the Amgen Irish Open with 17 under.McIlroy's upcoming venture is the Ryder Cup, and his Team Europe will be guided by Luke Donald, who served as the captain in 2023 as well, to make the team win.What did Rory McIlroy say after his last victory at the Amgen Irish Open? Rory McIlroy joined the post-tournament press conference at the K Club to share his experience of winning the Amgen Irish Open, which was a DP World Tour tournament. In 2025, McIlroy also came out victorious at the Masters Tournament, and after his latest victory on the European Tour, he shared about his winning experience and said (via ASAP Sports):“I said it out there on the green, but 2025 is going to go down as one of the best years of my career, if not the best, or at least the most memorable for a lot of different reasons. Yeah, just an incredible week: The crowds, the atmosphere out there all week, but especially over the weekend and here in the last few groups…such a thrill.”The Northern Irishman continued to share in the same interview that he successfully won the Amgen Irish Open for a second time. He said:“I thought it was going to be a nice homecoming, obviously coming home with a green jacket and all that, but this has been absolutely incredible. This has exceeded all of my expectations. Just so, so happy I could play the way I did this week for all of them and get the win.”Rory McIlroy scored 17 under in total at the Amgen Irish Open. He fired 71 in the first round of the tournament with one birdie on the front nine and four birdies on the back nine. The second round saw 66 with two birdies on the front nine and four birdies on the back nine. The third and fourth rounds saw 68 with four birdies and 66 with five birdies, along with an eagle, respectively.