WATCH: Rory McIlroy hits the shortest drive ever

In his latest appearance on the golf course, Northern Irish professional golfer Rory McIlroy was seen competing at the DP World Tour Championship. After four rounds at the Jumeirah Golf Estates (Earth Course), McIlroy scored 67-69-68-69 273 (-15) to beat Ramsus Hojgaard, who finished in second place.

Two days after his victory at the DP World Tour Championship, the official X tour handle released a video in which McIlroy is seen hitting his shortest driver ever. In the video, the Northern Irishman is seen practicing his swing, after which he hit the shortest drive.

The caption of the post read:

"Rory tries to hit his shortest ever drive 😅"

You can check Rory McIlroy's shortest drive ever in the video below:

With his victory at the DP World Tour Championship, Rory McIlroy registered his third win in 2024. Before this victory, McIlroy had won the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour in January this year. At that event, McIlroy scored 71-70-63-70 274 (-14) to beat Adrian Meronk, who finished second.

McIlroy's second win this year came on the PGA Tour when he won the Wells Fargo Championship. The Irish professional scored 67-68-67-65 267 (-17) to beat Xander Schauffele and win the tournament.

How much did Rory McIlroy earn for winning the DP World Tour Championship?

Irish professional golfer Rory McIlroy at the 2024 DP World Tour Championship [Image via Getty]

The 2024 DP World Tour Championship had a purse of $10 million, and the largest share of this purse went to the winner, Rory McIlroy, who earned $3,000,000. Here is a detailed look at the payout for the 2024 DP World Tour Championship:

1: Rory MCILROY, $3,000,000

2: Rasmus HØJGAARD, $1,270,000

T3: Shane LOWRY, $554,333.33

T3: Adam SCOTT, $554,333.33

T3: Antoine ROZNER, $554,333.33

6: Tyrrell HATTON, $316,000

T7: Robert MACINTYRE, $209,625

T7: Keita NAKAJIMA, $209,625

T7: Joaquin NIEMANN, $209,625

T7: Jesper SVENSSON, $209,625

T-11: Matt WALLACE, $143,000

T-11: Tom MCKIBBIN, $143,000

13: Adrian OTAEGUI, $128,000

T14: Sam BAIRSTOW, $117,000

T14: Laurie CANTER, $117,000

T16: Tommy FLEETWOOD, $105,250

T16: Johannes VEERMAN, $105,250

T16: Paul WARING, $105,250

T19: Romain LANGASQUE, $89,900

T19: Jorge CAMPILLO, $89,900

T19: Jordan SMITH, $89,900

T19: Ewen FERGUSON, $89,900

T19: Guido MIGLIOZZI, $89,900

T24: Andy SULLIVAN, $78,875

T24: Alex FITZPATRICK, $78,875

T24: Min Woo LEE, $78,875

T24: Thorbjørn OLESEN, $78,875

T28: Darius VAN DRIEL, $72,125

T28: Rikuya HOSHINO, $72,125

T30: Adrian MERONK, $65,375

T30: Matteo MANASSERO, $65,375

T30: Thriston LAWRENCE, $65,375

T30: Ugo COUSSAUD, $65,375

T34: Matthew JORDAN, $54,500

T34: Justin ROSE, $54,500

T34: Julien GUERRIER, $54,500

T34: Nacho ELVIRA, $54,500

T34: Yannik PAUL, $54,500

T34: Frederic LACROIX, $54,500

T40: Joe DEAN, $47,750

T40: Niklas NORGAARD, $47,750

42: Sebastian SÖDERBERG, $45,500

43: Daniel BROWN, $44,000

44: David RAVETTO, $42,500

45: Francesco LAPORTA, $41,000

46: Dan BRADBURY, $39,500

47: Billy HORSCHEL, $38,000

48: Angel HIDALGO, $36,500

T49: Connor SYME, $34,250

T49: Aaron COCKERILL, $34,250

