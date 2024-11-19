WATCH: Rory McIlroy hits the shortest drive ever

In his latest appearance on the golf course, Northern Irish professional golfer Rory McIlroy was seen competing at the DP World Tour Championship. After four rounds at the Jumeirah Golf Estates (Earth Course), McIlroy scored 67-69-68-69 273 (-15) to beat Ramsus Hojgaard, who finished in second place.
Two days after his victory at the DP World Tour Championship, the official X tour handle released a video in which McIlroy is seen hitting his shortest driver ever. In the video, the Northern Irishman is seen practicing his swing, after which he hit the shortest drive.
The caption of the post read:
"Rory tries to hit his shortest ever drive 😅"
You can check Rory McIlroy's shortest drive ever in the video below:
With his victory at the DP World Tour Championship, Rory McIlroy registered his third win in 2024. Before this victory, McIlroy had won the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour in January this year. At that event, McIlroy scored 71-70-63-70 274 (-14) to beat Adrian Meronk, who finished second.
McIlroy's second win this year came on the PGA Tour when he won the Wells Fargo Championship. The Irish professional scored 67-68-67-65 267 (-17) to beat Xander Schauffele and win the tournament.
How much did Rory McIlroy earn for winning the DP World Tour Championship?
The 2024 DP World Tour Championship had a purse of $10 million, and the largest share of this purse went to the winner, Rory McIlroy, who earned $3,000,000. Here is a detailed look at the payout for the 2024 DP World Tour Championship:
- 1: Rory MCILROY, $3,000,000
- 2: Rasmus HØJGAARD, $1,270,000
- T3: Shane LOWRY, $554,333.33
- T3: Adam SCOTT, $554,333.33
- T3: Antoine ROZNER, $554,333.33
- 6: Tyrrell HATTON, $316,000
- T7: Robert MACINTYRE, $209,625
- T7: Keita NAKAJIMA, $209,625
- T7: Joaquin NIEMANN, $209,625
- T7: Jesper SVENSSON, $209,625
- T-11: Matt WALLACE, $143,000
- T-11: Tom MCKIBBIN, $143,000
- 13: Adrian OTAEGUI, $128,000
- T14: Sam BAIRSTOW, $117,000
- T14: Laurie CANTER, $117,000
- T16: Tommy FLEETWOOD, $105,250
- T16: Johannes VEERMAN, $105,250
- T16: Paul WARING, $105,250
- T19: Romain LANGASQUE, $89,900
- T19: Jorge CAMPILLO, $89,900
- T19: Jordan SMITH, $89,900
- T19: Ewen FERGUSON, $89,900
- T19: Guido MIGLIOZZI, $89,900
- T24: Andy SULLIVAN, $78,875
- T24: Alex FITZPATRICK, $78,875
- T24: Min Woo LEE, $78,875
- T24: Thorbjørn OLESEN, $78,875
- T28: Darius VAN DRIEL, $72,125
- T28: Rikuya HOSHINO, $72,125
- T30: Adrian MERONK, $65,375
- T30: Matteo MANASSERO, $65,375
- T30: Thriston LAWRENCE, $65,375
- T30: Ugo COUSSAUD, $65,375
- T34: Matthew JORDAN, $54,500
- T34: Justin ROSE, $54,500
- T34: Julien GUERRIER, $54,500
- T34: Nacho ELVIRA, $54,500
- T34: Yannik PAUL, $54,500
- T34: Frederic LACROIX, $54,500
- T40: Joe DEAN, $47,750
- T40: Niklas NORGAARD, $47,750
- 42: Sebastian SÖDERBERG, $45,500
- 43: Daniel BROWN, $44,000
- 44: David RAVETTO, $42,500
- 45: Francesco LAPORTA, $41,000
- 46: Dan BRADBURY, $39,500
- 47: Billy HORSCHEL, $38,000
- 48: Angel HIDALGO, $36,500
- T49: Connor SYME, $34,250
- T49: Aaron COCKERILL, $34,250