WATCH: Rory McIlroy holes out a sensational eagle at the Irish Open

Rory McIlroy has always had a special place in the heart of DP World Tour fans, and needless to say, his reception at the Horizon Irish Open was nothing short of fantastic. His second day during the Irish is going quite well, with him shooting 5 under par.

Rory McIlroy made a sensational eagle hole during the back nine of the second round of the Irish Open. He currently sits T16 with an overall score of 6 under par. Needless to say, he will make the cut quite easily. His eagle on the 16th hole received quite the cheer and applause from the crowd, and even a pump of the fist from the golfer himself.

Shubhankar Sharma is currently in the sole lead of the Irish Open, with a score of 13 under par. In second place sits Jordan Smith with a score of 12 under par. In joint third is Scott Jamieson and Hurry Long, with scores of 10 under par.

Rory McIlroy makes appearance at Horizon Irish Open ahead of 2023 Ryder Cup

With the Ryder Cup less than a month away now, Rory McIlroy is all geared up to play an important role in the team of 12 players. Him, alongside Jon Rahm will be seen as the leading forces for a rather strong European Team.

Ahead of the Ryder Cup, he is currently playing at the Irish Open. He shot a 3 under 69 on the first day of the Open, to finish T27 alongside Adrian Meronk and Billy Horschel. Speaking at the end of the first day, McIlroy said via ESPN:

"Didn't really feel great with anything. It's hard to say I'm rusty when I've only had a week off but I just haven't had a chance to practice much and I just hit a few loose shots out there."

The Ryder Cup comes with a lot of anticipation as both the US and Europe teams are strong and ready to face off against each other. The 2023 Ryder Cup will be held between September 30 and October 2 at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome.