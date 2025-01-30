WATCH: Rory McIlroy makes spectacular ace at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

For the first time in 2025, Rory McIlroy is playing a PGA Tour event. He's played for TGL and the DP World Tour, but the Pebble Beach Pro-Am he teed off at this morning is his first PGA start of the year. Very early on, McIlroy is in top form.

The Irishman was on the 15th hole and one under par. He was tied for ninth when he hit an improbable ace. McIlroy calmly blasted the ball from the tee box and watched it fly.

Ironically, the announcers said it wasn't "a good line" seconds before it landed directly in the cup and prompted an outburst from the onlooking crowd. McIlroy laughed and couldn't believe he'd just sunk one of the most impressive shots of the entire day.

The announcers had to rectify their mistake:

"I'd say that was a good line."

McIlroy went around and embraced all of the team members nearby with a huge smile on his face. It helped shave two strokes off his total. Now, at the time of writing, he is tied for second at three-under. It was the second ace of his career.

Rory McIlroy jokes about Scottie Scheffler's injury

For the first time in 2025, both Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler are playing in a golf tournament. McIlroy has played a DP World Tour event, but it's the season debut for Scheffler.

Rory McIlroy joked about Scottie Scheffler (Image via Imagn)

He suffered a hand injury shortly after the two paired up to take down Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka in the Showdown. Making ravioli, Scheffler shattered a glass and cut himself, which required surgery.

McIlroy had jokes for the World No. 1 via Golf.com:

“I think he made enough money to hire a chef. It’s like why are you cooking yourself?

He went on, saying he had hoped the story behind Scheffler's injury was more incredible than that. Rory McIlroy also expressed his concern for Scheffler, saying he firstly had "concern and hope" that the American was fine.

But he added:

“Yeah, get a chef.”

Scheffler claims that his wife, Meredith, is his chef, so he doesn't need to pay for a private one.

