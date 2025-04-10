WATCH: Rory McIlroy’s 4-year-old daughter makes a long putt at Augusta during Masters Par 3 Contest

Rory McIlroy's daughter, Poppy, made a long putt on the ninth hole during the Masters Par 3 Contest at Augusta. The contest is a tradition held on Wednesday before every Masters, where players compete on a short 9-hole course and are joined by family as caddies.

In a clip shared by the official Masters page on X, McIlroy's four-year-old daughter was dressed in her white caddie jumpsuit. Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry could be seen beside her and guiding her through her putt setup

After Poppy made her putt, the group watched in anticipation as the ball slowly rolled across the green. As soon as the ball dropped into the hole, McIlroy and Lowry erupted in celebration, throwing their arms in the air. Shane Lowry's daughter could also be seen cheering little Poppy. The clip concluded with McIlroy hugging her daughter. It was captioned:

"Poppy McIlroy converts the lengthy putt on No. 9! #themasters"

In the pre-tournament press conference, McIlroy was asked how important it is that his daughter Poppy had become part of his support team, especially during the lows. He replied (via ASAP Sports):

"Yeah, look, it definitely makes the lows a little easier to take. But yeah, look, the highs are going to be high anyway, but it's amazing."

The World No.2 shared a recent milestone after his win at THE PLAYERS Championship, when Poppy began to understand what her father does for a living. He said:

"Yeah, look, it's amazing that I can share these things with her and with Erica and the day after THE PLAYERS, she went into school and there was a couple of kids that had said some stuff to her, and she came home to me that day and said, 'Daddy, are you famous?' I said, 'It depends who you talk to.'"

Rory McIlroy added that, as any parent would agree, having children is an amazing addition to life and that he was glad that Poppy was there with him at the Masters week.

Rory McIlroy talks about his preparation ahead of the Masters 2025

Rory McIlroy comes to the Masters 2025 with two wins on the PGA Tour this season. In the pre-tournament press conference at Augusta National, he was asked how he had prepared for the week and how he was feeling heading into the tournament.

The North Irishman replied (via ASAP Sports):

"Yeah, feeling good. As you said, it's been a nice way to start the year with the two victories at Pebble Beach and Sawgrass. Had a decent showing last time out when I played in Houston a couple weeks ago, had a good weekend, and then I've had a couple of visits up here, and that's been, very glad to do that, especially with the weather yesterday."

"So yeah, it's been a really good sort of lead-in to it. Spent a week at home and had Michael Bannon over, and we were doing some practice and played quite a bit of golf and tried to stay as sharp as I could," he added.

McIlroy has a decent record at the Masters. He has competed in 16 tournaments with four top-five and 12 top-25 finishes.

Let's take a look at Rory McIlroy's performances at the Masters:

2009 : T20 (286, -2)

: T20 (286, -2) 2010 : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut 2011 : T15 (284, -4)

: T15 (284, -4) 2012 : T40 (293, +5)

: T40 (293, +5) 2013 : T25 (290, +2)

: T25 (290, +2) 2014 : T8 (288, E)

: T8 (288, E) 2015 : 4 (276, -12)

: 4 (276, -12) 2016 : T10 (289, +1)

: T10 (289, +1) 2017 : T7 (285, -3)

: T7 (285, -3) 2018 : T5 (279, -9)

: T5 (279, -9) 2019 : T21 (283, -5)

: T21 (283, -5) 2020 : T5 (277, -11)

: T5 (277, -11) 2021 : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut 2022 : 2 (281, -7)

: 2 (281, -7) 2023 : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut 2024: T22 (292, +4)

