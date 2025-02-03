WATCH: Rory McIlroy's heartfelt moment with 4-year-old daughter Poppy after AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am triumph 

Rory McIlroy shared a heartfelt moment with his 4-year-old daughter Poppy after his AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am win. The Irish player won the tournament by two strokes over Shane Lowry.

In a clip shared by the PGA Tour on its page on X, McIlroy, dressed in a navy-blue Nike sweatshirt and a Nike cap, could be seen smiling and engaging with her daughter on the video call while walking near a golf course. In the initial frames, Poppy talked about taking a bubble bath.

McIlroy's wife Erica then prompted Poppy to share her thoughts. Poppy said:

"I love you, mwah!"

"Congratulations, Papa."

McIlroy who was tied with Shane Lowry after the third round, scored 6-under 66 in the final round to win the tournament. Talking about his win, he said (via Tee Scripts):

"Yeah, I think, look, coming to the last hole at Pebble with a three-shot lead and being able to enjoy it somewhat was really cool. It's been a great week for a lot of different reasons, hole-in-one, playing Cypress for the first time, obviously getting a win. Yeah, it's been -- yeah, it's been a really cool week."

"Obviously couldn't wish for a better start for my PGA TOUR season. I've been on a nice run of form since last fall. I've played some really good golf and continued that into this year. Yeah, just obviously, as I said, just a great way to start the year," he added.

Rory McIlroy won prize money of $3.6 million from a total purse of $20 million for the tournament.

Rory McIlroy on winning 27 tournaments on PGA Tour: Getting to that number is really cool

Rory McIlroy has become the third person in the last three decades to have 27 victories on the PGA Tour after Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. Woods has 82 wins on the Tour while Mickelson has 45.

In the post-tournament press conference, McIlroy was asked about the achievement and how much he thought about history and his career as he enters his mid-30s. The World No.3 said:

"Yeah, no, getting to that number is really cool. I think for me it's even more meaningful that I don't really play a full, full schedule on the PGA TOUR either. I spend my time between here and the DP World Tour."

Rory McIlroy has had an overall 42 professional wins. He further said:

Yeah, I think I'm up over 40 or 40 worldwide wins, which is a pretty cool number. Yeah, absolutely, 27 is a cool number on the PGA TOUR. Hopefully I keep adding to that and break a 30 barrier at some point this year and keep going from there."

Let's take a look at Rory McIlroy's 27 wins on the PGA Tour:

2010 Quail Hollow Championship

2011 U.S. Open

2012 The Honda Classic

2012 PGA Championship

2012 Deutsche Bank Championship

2012 BMW Championship

2014 The Open Championship

2014 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

2014 PGA Championship (2)

2015 WGC-Cadillac Match Play

2015 Wells Fargo Championship (2)

2016 Deutsche Bank Championship (2)

2016 Tour Championship

2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational

2019 The Players Championship

2019 RBC Canadian Open

2019 Tour Championship (2)

2019 WGC-HSBC Champions

2021 Wells Fargo Championship (3)

2021 CJ Cup

2022 RBC Canadian Open (2)

2022 Tour Championship (3)

2022 CJ Cup (2)

2023 Genesis Scottish Open

2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans

2024 Wells Fargo Championship (4)

2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

