Watch: Rory McIlroy’s longest drive of the 2025 TGL season

Rory McIlroy had a one-of-a-kind season in 2025. He completed his career Grand Slam and also won the Ryder Cup.On Saturday, TGL Golf, a tech-infused golf series founded by the Northern Irish golfer with Tiger Woods, shared a video of one of his longest drives from the first season of the League. He finished the first season of the TGL with a 321.9 yards in average driver distance.Sharing the video of his impressive shot, TGL wrote:"An absolute BEAUTY at 342 yards 💥 A consistent face for @commongolf, Rory finished Season 1 with a 187.4mph average driver ball speed and a 321.9 yard average driver distance." Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf Club, however, had a tough outing in the opening season of the TGL. The team failed to make it to the playoffs.They started the season with a game against Jupiter Links GC and lost 4-3. In the second matchup of the season, his team played against the Los Angeles Golf Club but lost the second game in a row.Boston Common GC struggled to continue even in their game against The Bay Golf Club, and again lost 5-4, and then Atlanta Drive GC defeated them 6-3 in the fourth matchup of the season. Rory McIlroy's team played the final game of the season against the New York Golf Club and again lost 10-6.Rory McIlroy shares a four-word strong message after winning the Ryder CupAlthough Rory McIlroy's team had a tough time in the tech-infused TGL series, his European team retained the title at the Ryder Cup. Last week, in the biennial tournament held in the USA, the European team registered a two-point win.McIlroy shared a reel on his Instagram account and reflected on the win with a four-word caption. He wrote:"Our time. Their place" Rory McIlroy won his Friday foursome game against Collin Morikawa and Harris English in a team with Tommy Fleetwood at the Ryder Cup by 5&4, and, in a team with Shane Lowry, played in a fourball game against Sam Burns and Patrick Cantlay, which resulted in a draw. He won both of his matchups on Saturday but lost to Scottie Scheffler in Sunday singles.In the post-round press conference, Rory McIlroy opened up about his team's win and said (via ASAP Sports):"Extremely proud to be a part of this team. I'm extremely proud of every single one of the players, the vice captains, the captain, all the back room support staff. This was unbelievable collective effort."As soon as we won in Rome we turned our attention to trying to do something that everyone thought was pretty impossible to do, not just win in America but win here in New York. It's just been an amazing week," he added.Earlier this year, McIlroy won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the Players Championship, and the Masters on the PGA Tour, and on the DP World Tour, he won the Irish Open.