Watch: Rory McIlroy's near-water escape stuns everyone at 2023 BMW PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy was recently seen at the 2023 BMW PGA Championship. Although he could not win the event, Mcllroy managed to finish inside the top 10 on the leaderboard. He had a forgettable first two rounds but recovered well in the weekend's play.

The DP World Tour shared a video of McIlroy's lucky save on the 18th hole at the Wentworth Club, Surrey, on X (formerly Twitter). The Northern Irishman pulled out a 311-yard tee shot that bounced off just near the water to land on the greens.

Rory McIlroy finished the 2023 BMW PGA Championship at T7 rank on the leaderboard.

Fans were in awe of the 34-year-old golfer's near-water save on the 18th hole on Saturday, September 16. Here are some top comments from the fans on X.

How did Rory McIlroy perform at 2023 BMW PGA Championship?

The Northern Irishman had a forgettable opening round at the Wentworth Club, Surrey. He shot a par 72 and his scorecard included just two birdies and three bogeys.

Later on, Rory McIlroy saved himself from missing his second cut since the 2023 Masters. He scored a 1 under 71 in the second round of the 2023 BMW PGA Championship. He carded four birdies, a bogey, and a disappointing double bogey.

The 34-year-old golfer picked up the pace in the third round. On Saturday, McIlroy started off with a bogey on the first hole but managed to card three birdies in the front nine.

After that, he shot 3 under 37 in the back nine, which included three consecutive birdies from the 15th to the 17th hole. By the end of the day, he had scored a 5 under 67.

Rory McIlroy came back on Sunday for the final round of the 2023 BMW PGA Championship. He shot a par on the first hole and followed it with two consecutive birdies. He got unlucky on the fourth hole, where he shot a double bogey.

However, the four-time Major champion displayed some sensational golf skills to end his day a 7 under 65. This took him to the tied seventh spot on the leaderboard.

The performance at the DP World Tour's Rolex Series event fetched McIlroy a paycheck worth $232,200.

When and where will Rory McIlroy next play?

The four-time Major champion will be traveling to Rome for the upcoming Ryder Cup, which will be played at the Marco Simone Golf Club. The tournament is scheduled to kick off on September 29 and end on October 1.

McIlroy will be representing the European team for the seventh time in the prestigious biennial event.