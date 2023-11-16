Watch: Rory McIlroy's tee shot finds an unexpected landing spot in spectator's Lap

Rory McIlroy might have already won the Race to Dubai, but he is enjoying his time playing at the ultimate DP World Tour event of the year, the DP World Tour Championship. At the end of day one, he currently sits tied at 15th place, but it was not without its fair share of adventures.

Rory McIlroy made a rather awkward shot on the par-3 13th hole during the first round. His shot landed on a woman's lap who was sitting on the right of the green. The audience had quite a laugh as they moved away from the scene. The woman, however, had to sit with the golf ball on her lap.

McIlroy called a referee, who gave him permission to set up a drop shot. The woman finally got up from her seat and McIlroy took his position. He chipped the shot and eventually ended up with a bogey.

Rory McIlroy has now claimed his fifth Race to Dubai title as he is more than 2000 points ahead of second-place sitter Max Homa.

Rory McIlroy rates his 2023 season, reminisces loss at Major

As the 2023 season comes to a close, McIlroy said that he enjoyed it, especially his consistent play. He, however, regretted his lost win at the US Open as he still remains in search of his first Major win in a decade.

"I've been happy with the year. If I looked back on one thing, I'll rue that miss at LA. I had a great opportunity there to pick up another major and I didn't. I'm still not going to let that take away from the fact that it's been another really consistent, solid year with some really good performances," he said. (Via Golf Monthly)

McIlroy, who is currently the World No. 2, said that he would look to have a better season in 2024, hopefully with a Major in his kitty.

"I'm feeling like my game is in as good shape as it has ever been throughout my, whatever it is, 16, 17-year career. I'm happy with that and will try to finish this year off on a high and play well this week and reset and get ready for 2024."

Currently, French golfers Julien Guerrier, Matthieu Pavon and Nicolai Hojgaard are leading the DP World Tour Championship.