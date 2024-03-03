WATCH : Rory McIlroy's triple bogey nightmare in 'The Bear Trap' at 2024 Cognizant Classic

During the third round of the 2024 Cogniznat Classic, Rory McIlroy faced a significant setback while navigating The Bear Trap, which consists of 15th, 16th and 17th holes of the PGA National's Champions Golf Course.

Struggling on the 16th hole, the Northern Irish golfer encountered misfortune, resulting in a triple bogey. His second shot found the water, followed by another unfortunate plunge as he attempted to recover. It took seven strokes to navigate the par 4 hole, leading to the triple bogey.

Follwing Saturday's round, McIlroy slid down 20 positions on the leaderboard, ultimately settling for a tie in 26th place. Despite managing four birdies and enduring only two bogeys during Saturday's round, the triple bogey significantly impacted his overall score. He settled for a total of under par 7.

Rory McIlroy started the third round with a bogey on the ninth hole but quickly rebounded with a birdie on the next. His momentum continued with consecutive birdies on the 12th and 13th, only to be interrupted by a bogey on the 15th. Unfortunately, McIlroy encountered a significant setback with a triple bogey on the 16th, followed by a birdie on the 18th. He finished with a total of over par 1 on Saturday.

McIlroy showcased impressive form in the tournament's earlier rounds. In the opening round, he shot a 67 with five birdies and a lone bogey. This strong start was followed by another solid performance in the second round, where McIlroy carded six birdies and two bogeys to score 67.

Following the completion of the 54-hole game, Shane Lowry, David Skinns, and Austin Eckroat topped the leaderboard, all tied at under 13. They settled for a score of under 13, six strokes ahead of McIlroy.

The final round of the Cognizant Classic is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 3.

When will Rory McIlroy tee off on Sunday at the Cognizant Classic?

The final of the Cognizant Classic is scheduled for Sunday, March 3. Golfers will tee off for the final round at 7:55 a.m. ET with S. H. Kim will take the first shot of the day with Camilo Villegas. Rory McIlroy will be off in a group with Chad Ramey at 11:15 a.m. ET.

The tournament leaders, Shane Lowry and David Skinns will take the last shot on Sunday. They will tee off at 1:40 p.m. ET, while another tournament leader, Austin Eckroat will start his game with Jacob Bridgeman at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Following the Saturday round, Min Woo Lee takes fourth place on the leaderboard in a tie with Jacob Bridgeman, Martin Laid, Kevin Yu, and Victor Perez with a score of under 10, three strokes behind the leaders.

Lee will pair up with Laird to tee off at 1:20 p.m. ET while Yu and Perez will start their game at 1:10 p.m. ET.

Rickie Fowler settled in a tie for 11th place and will tee off at 12:40 p.m. ET with David Lipsky on Sunday.