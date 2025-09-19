Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy got into a chip competition as they buckled up for the upcoming Ryder Cup. The tournament is just around the corner, and it will take place at Bethpage Black, Farmingdale, from September 26 to 28.Before the tournament, the European squad took a scouting trip to the venue, and two of the teammates got into a competition. The Ryder Cup Europe’s X page shared a video of their chipping competition, where both golfers could be seen taking their shots. Here's the video:This year, Shane Lowry had four top 10 finishes on the PGA Tour, namely a second-place finish at the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, a seventh-place finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard, a T8 at the Valspar Championship, and a T2 at the Truist Championship.On the other hand, Rory McIlroy had three PGA Tour victories, including a triumph at the Masters Tournament, thereby completing his career grand slam. Shane Lowry shared his thoughts before beginning to play at the Ryder Cup Shane Lowry joined the pre-tournament presser after getting selected for the 2025 Ryder Cup European team as one of Luke Donald’s captain's picks. Lowry showed his heroics at the 2023 Ryder Cup, and this is his third consecutive Ryder Cup appearance. Talking about his goals for Bethpage Black, the Irishman shared ( via ASAP Sports):“It's unbelievable. It's been a stressful few weeks, stressful year trying to make the team, and obviously I'm very grateful that Luke and his team have put their faith in me again this time, and hopefully I can repay them by producing the goods in Bethpage in a few weeks' time…I remember the comedown afterwards from being there with the team and how much I enjoyed the whole experience, even though in 2021 we got beaten quite badly.”“But all my focus then after that was kind of put into making that team in 2023, and try not only making the team, but trying to win the Ryder Cup back. I had an amazing week in Rome, and we did a great job. Everyone, Luke and everyone involved, did a great job, and I was, you know, grateful to be a part of that team.I honestly feel like I get up every morning…you know, whatever Ryder Cup is next. So Bethpage is very close, around the corner, and I've put a lot of work into it this year,” he added.Shane Lowry is joined by five other captain's picks, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Sepp Straka, Ludvig Aberg, and Matt Fitzpatrick. The automatic qualifiers of the European Ryder Cup team are Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Rasmus Højgaard, and Tyrrell Hatton.