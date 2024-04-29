Watch: Rory McIlroy sings 'Don't Stop Believing' while sipping beer during the Zurich Classic win celebration

Following his win at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Rory McIlroy celebrated the triumph by singing "Don't Stop Believin'" while sipping beer alongside.

On Sunday, April 28, McIlroy and ShaneAbi Lowry beat Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer in the playoff to claim the Zurich Classic title. This was Rory's first-ever appearance at the tournament.

Following the triumph at TPC Louisiana, Rory McIlroy and Lowry went to the 19th green stage with Mardi Gras beads around both players' necks. Both had cans of beer in their hands, but the Northern Irishman also had a microphone.

After the fans cheered his name, McIlroy started singing Journey's popular song, with the crowd singing along with him. Lowry, on the other hand, was quietly enjoying the moment while sipping his beer. Brody Miller from Athletic.com shared the video on X (formerly Twitter):

Expand Tweet

Earlier, the McIlroy-Lowry duo fired a 4-under 68 in the final round of the Zurich Classic, which was played in the foursome format. Ramey-Trainer also tied with them after shooting 9-under 63, making a 25-spot jump.

After both teams tied at 25-under in the regulation 72 holes, the tournament went to the playoffs. While McIlroy-Lowry made a par on the par-5 18th hole, Ramey-Trainer ended up with a bogey and had to settle for a runner-up finish.

How much money did Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry win after claiming the Zurich Classic of New Orleans?

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry earned a paycheck of $1,286,050 each for winning the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Here's the payout for the 2024 Zurich Classic:

1. Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry: $1,286,050

2. Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer: $525,100

3. Ryan Brehm and Mark Hubbard: $343,763

T4. Garrick Higgo and Ryan Fox: $234,181

T4. Sam Stevens and Paul Barjon: $234,181

T4. Zac Blair and Patrick Fishburn: $234,181

T4. Nico Echavarria and Max Greyserman: $234,181

T8. Greyson Sigg and Chesson Hadley: $149,075

T8. Thomas Detry and Robert MacIntyre: $149,075

10. Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin: $122,375

T11. Kelly Kraft and Kevin Tway: $69,070

T11. Austin Eckroat and Chris Gotterup: $69,070

T11. Brice Garnett and Sepp Straka: $69,070

T11. K.H. Lee and Michael Kim: $69,070

T11. Matt Fitzpatrick and Alex Fitzpatrick: $69,070

T11. Charley Hoffman and Nick Watney: $69,070

T11. Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith: $69,070

T11. Callum Tarren and David Skinns: $69,070

T19. Chandler Phillips and Jacob Bridgeman: $37,380

T19. Peter Malnati and Russell Knox: $37,380

T19. Luke List and Henrik Norlander: $37,380

T19. Zach Johnson and Ryan Palmer: $37,380