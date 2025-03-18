WATCH: Rory McIlroy takes Champions locker room tour at The Players after historic win

Rory McIlroy took the champions' locker room tour after his triumph at the Players Championship. He had his second 2025 PGA Tour victory last week at the TPC Sawgrass and following his triumph, the North Irishman was given a tour of the locker room by the PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

Ad

Its video was shared by the PGA Tour's X page and after taking the tour, McIlroy said:

“It’s such a nice little sanctuary in here. Like usually with the two chairs here and can just sit and watch the TV…had some good chats with Adam Scott in here this week. Yeah, it's really cool.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

McIlroy won the tournament with 12 under after shooting 67 in the first round with three birdies on the front nine and four on the back nine. In the second round, he shot 68 with one birdie on the front nine and five on the back. In the third and fourth rounds, the golfer scored 73 and 68 with three and four birdies along with an eagle, respectively.

Before the Players tournament, McIlroy won the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a score of 21 under 267 after shooting 66-70-65-66 in the four rounds. In the first round, he carded four birdies along with an eagle. In the second round, he dropped four birdies along with an eagle, and in the third round, he made seven. In the last round, he shot five birdies along with an eagle.

Ad

Rory McIlroy shared his thoughts after winning the Players Championship for the second time

Rory McIlroy joined the press conference at the TPC Sawgrass after the last round of the 2025 Players Championship and reflected upon his triumph at the tournament. He said, via ASAP Sports:

“It feels amazing. Someone just asked me there how was my morning, and I said, it was stressful. But yeah, no, I'm super happy, super proud to win this event for a second time. Not a lot of people have done that over the 51 years of THE PLAYERS. I go back to 2009 when I first set eyes on this golf course, and it certainly wasn't love at first sight. I've had to learn to play this golf course and adapt my game to it in some ways. Yeah, to win for a second time is awesome.

Ad

He continued, “It was incredible. I was walking up 16 fairway, and I turned to my caddie Harry, and I was like, I can't believe how many people are here. Obviously no one works in Jacksonville.Yeah, it was amazing. I didn't expect there to be so many people out there today. It created a great atmosphere. Certainly J.J. and I really appreciated that.”

Before the 2025 Players Championship, Rory McIlroy won the 2019 Players Championship as well with a score of 16 under 272 by defeating Jim Furyk.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback