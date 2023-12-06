Watch: Rory McIlroy talks on golf ball rollback, foresees enhanced ‘entertainment’ and diversity in Pro Golf

The USGA enacted the rollback rule for the future, and Rory McIlroy has his thoughts. The Irishman had previously been iffy on the rule, but he can see the positives now that it's becoming a reality. Among them include an increased entertainment value and better diversity in play for the sport of golf as a whole.

McIlroy admitted that the world of golf had been talking about what to do about the issue. Golf courses continue to get longer and require more acreage to fit the golf ball's extending flight. That's not great for courses and it can be expensive and damaging to the environment.

He added:

"From a professional that plays the game, I said I think it will bring back some skills into the pro game that have been lost and I actually think the pro game more entertaining to watch. I think you're going to see a different variety of games succeed. It's not going to just be this bomb and gouge that we see predominantly."

The Ryder Cup winner also said the Major championships could afford to go back to some classic courses that they've had to abandon since, which is a big reason he believes this move will be good for the sport.

The PGA Tour is not expected to make these changes until January of 2028, which means there's still about four years left before the ball is altered. McIlroy is considered one of the best drivers in the sport, and he'll be able to smash balls far down the fairway for the next few years.

It is likely that his advantage won't be taken. The ball's flight will be shortened, but that will apply to everyone. McIlroy will still theoretically be able to hit the ball further than his counterparts, but it might also make the game a little more balanced, as he mentioned.

USGA enacting rollback, Rory McIlroy looking to positives

Rory McIlroy isn't the only one with feelings on the USGA's new rule, but he is one of the few with a positive outlook on it. Keegan Bradley called it monstrous prior to its enactment, and Rickie Fowler had a similar view.

Rory McIlroy praised the USGA

McIlroy is seeing the positives and believes this will have a positive impact on golf. Before the rule was official, Tiger Woods had a similar thought.

He said:

"This has been I guess the talk ever since I've been out on Tour. And then to finally see it come to this point where I think both governing bodies who control the rules around the world are going to come to a collaborative understanding of how far -- we just don't have enough property anymore. As I told you guys, I've always been for bifurcation. I've always said that. Just like wood bats and metal bats."

These changes don't take place for a while, but many are beginning to see the positive effects of the USGA's rollback. They have reportedly been looking at this issue for years and have finally come to a solution. It will take some more years to implement it, but help is on the way.