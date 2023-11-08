Watch: Rory Mcllroy comments on LIV Golf’s ‘no man’s land’ place in golf

Rory Mcllroy has been at the forefront of social media ever since the announcement of the new TGL league co-founded by Tiger Woods. His controversy with the LIV Golf League has also been quite prevalent, as the northern Irish golfer recently made a comment regarding the state of the Saudi-backed league.

In a recent press conference, Mcllroy spoke extensively about the potential partnership between TGL and the PGA Tour while also commenting on the controversial LIV Golf League.

The OWGR 2nd-ranked golfer believes LIV Golf is currently in 'no man's land' while talking about the innovation or lack of it that the Saudi-backed league offers. He said:

"I don't want to sit here and talk about LIV but you could make the argument that they haven't innovated enough from what traditional golf is, or they have innovated too much that they not traditional golf." (Quotes taken from Sky Sports)

Rory Mcllroy added:

"They are sort of caught in no-man's land, whereas this is so far removed from what we know golf to be."

The TGL golf league is a bit innovative compared to the PGA Tour and brings many new aspects to the forefront. Its team-based competition has drawn comparisons to LIV Golf. However, Mcllroy quickly busted all the myths just months before the opening game of the much-awaited TGL.

Rory Mcllroy believes TGL will be a 'different type of golf'

The 24-time PGA Tour winner, Rory Mcllroy, has seen massive success on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour. Interestingly, the 34-year-old golfer has co-founded his own golf league as well, which is a class apart from all the other competitors.

Mcllroy spoke about the distinct features of the virtual golf league and believes it differs from the golf everyone watches week in and week out. However, the 2022 Tour Championship winner also wants to establish a partnership with the iconic PGA Tour while working in collaboration with TGL.

"That was the first thing. This was not adversarial at all, it was 'how can we be added into the entire system'." (Quotes via Sky Sports)

Mcllroy added:

"We are pretending to be competitive, and it is different type of golf, but it is not the same golf you see week-in-week-out."

The inaugural season of the TGL will begin in January 2024, and several renowned players have been announced as part of the league, including Tiger Woods, Max Homa, and Justin Thomas, among others.