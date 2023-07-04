Watch: Rose Zhang shares how a fresh outlook on golf transformed multiple aspects of her life

Rose Zhang is already in Los Angeles, California (her homeland), taking the measure of the Pebble Beach Golf Links for the US Women's Open that begins next Thursday (July 6). As one of the main attractions of the event, Zhang's presence has been widely covered by the media.

In fact, between one range session and another, the 'Super Rookie' has offered several press conferences. In Tuesday's one for Golf Channel, she made very interesting statements about a vision that was given to her about her golf career, even before it started professionally.

It was a conversation that the golfer had with her coach at Stanford University, Anne Walker. According to Rose Zhang, the experienced coach made her look at her golf career from a new angle, and that changed her approach to the sport.

This is what Rose Zhang had to say about it:

"She [coach Walker] taught me that 'hey your golf game's there but I do think that you just need to work on your life outside of golf and know that that's not your entire world, that's not your entire identity.'"

She added:

"It's just great to hear from her, and that allowed me to really place golf into a perspective of: 'this is my profession, this is what I love to do, but there's so many other things, character development, being able to have some hobbies outside, and being an inspiration to younger generations. These are all things that you don't have to just play golf to do.'"

Rose Zhang praises Michelle Wie West

Among a wide variety of topics covered at the press conference, Rose Zhang's complimentary and appreciative comments about Michelle Wie West stood out.

Wie West hugging Zhang after her victory at the 2023 Mizuho Americas Open (Image via Getty).

Zhang explained that Wie West was an important reference in her amateur career first, and in becoming a professional later on. According to Zhang, this has been not only because they are both Stanford graduates, but because the 2014 US Women's Open winner has spared no effort in advising and mentoring her.

"Michelle has been absolutely amazing", Rose said, "she's been an incredible Mentor for me ever since I came into college. Actually, when I was in the process of trying to figure out my plans and finding an agent, she was there to give me a call."

She added

"Definitely we have touched on the expectations and how to balance school life with professional life, because that's exactly what she did and I don't know anyone else at Stanford who really did that balancing."

The 2023 US Open is Michelle Wie West's tournament of choice to say goodbye to her 14-year career as a professional golfer. Reserving for what may happen in her farewell event, Wie West has five LPGA Tour victories, including the 2014 US Women's Open.

