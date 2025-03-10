WATCH: Russell Henley's wife Teil and childrens' priceless reaction to his Arnold Palmer Invitational win

Russell Henley had his fifth win on the PGA Tour at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. The 35-year-old shared a heartwarming moment with his wife Teil and three children after his final putt at the Bay Hill Club on Sunday, March 9.

In a clip shared by PGA Tour on X, as the final round wrapped up, his daughters Ruth and Jane and son Robert sprinted through their father with arms wide open. Henley could be seen kneeling and pulling them all for a tight embrace.

In the next frames, Henley’s wife, Teil, dressed in a black top with a wide-brimmed hat, made her way toward him and the two hugged each other in a deep embrace. Henley could be seen resting his head on her shoulder in an emotional moment. PGA Tour captioned the video:

"Dad's a champion once again"

Talking about his wife, Henley said:

"She puts steels in my spine."

Teil talked about a moment of tough love with Henley, urging him to adopt a fierce mindset ahead of the Players Championship. She said (via Golfweek):

"I felt the nudge to say, 'Russ, if that is the attitude you are going to carry around, then we should just go home. Because its dog eat dog out here. These people want to beat you, they want to see you fail, so you have to be an animal. Otherwise, if you’re going to open that door to all the negativity, we might as well pack and go home. He got out of bed and said, ‘Thanks, I needed that.’ "

Russell Henley and Teil got engaged in 2014 and married in 2015. The couple has three children, Robert Russell Henley (born in 2018) Ruth Teil Henley (born in 2019) and Jane Edith Henley (born in 2022).

Russell Henley: I don't really feel like a top-10 player

Russell Henley has performed consistently in the last three years. In the 2022-23 season on the PGA Tour, he won the World Wide Technology Championship and had 14 top-25 finishes in 25 starts, finishing 14th in the FedEx Cup standings.

In 2024, he failed to win a tournament but had 11 top-25 finishes in 19 starts, finishing fourth in the FedEx Cup standings. After his recent win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, he jumped from 14th to seventh in the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR).

In the post-tournament press conference, Henley was asked if he felt like a top-10 player, as he replied (via ASAP Sports):

"No, I don't really feel like a top-10 player. I just, I have so much respect for this game and all these amazing players, and it's just, it's so difficult to even put yourself in the position to try to win a golf tournament in these, on the PGA TOUR."

"I definitely don't feel like it. I mean, I guess the rankings would tell you that, but I have so much respect for so many players out here who are all so talented, and so it's hard for me to kind of comprehend that," he added.

Russell Henley took home $4 million from a total prize purse of $20 million at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

