WATCH: Russia’s Nataliya Guseva gets a rare lie from the bunkers at Mizuho Americas Open Round 2

Russian golfer Nataliya Guseva got a rare lie on the greens at the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open. During the second round of the tournament, which was held on Friday, May 9, she struggled with her game while playing a bunker shot.

She tried to hit the ball, but the ball plunked into the lip of the bunker. However, a lie on the hole helped her to make a par on the hole. LPGA Tour shared a video of Guseva on its X (formerly Twitter) account, writing:

"Nataliya Guseva walked away with par after this diabolical lie...."

However, she had a tough time at the Mizuho Americas Open and missed the cut after two rounds. Guseva shot 74 in the second round of the tournament and finished with a total of even par. She missed the cut by one stroke. She started her campaign with an opening round of 70.

She teed it up on the tenth hole and made a bogey on the 11th, but then added two birdies and another bogey on the 17th. On the back nine, she added two birdies on the second and third holes. She carded two birdies and two more bogeys for a round of 2-under 70, and in the second round she carded four bogeys and two birdies for a round of 2-over 74.

Who is leading at the Mizuho Americas Open 2025 after round 2?

Nelly Korda took the lead in the game at the Mizuho Americas Open after two rounds in a tie with Somi Lee and Andrea Lee at 8-under.

Here is the leaderboard of the Mizuho Americas Open after two rounds:

T1: Somi Lee: -8

T1: Nelly Korda: -8

T1: Andrea Lee: -8

T4: Stephanie Kyriacou: -7

T4: Jenny Bae: -7

T4: Carlota Ciganda: -7

T4: Julia Lopez Ramirez: -7

T4: Celine Boutier: -7

T4: Jeeno Thitikul: -7

T10: Hira Naveed: -6

T10: Kristen Gillman: -6

T10: Yealimi Noh: -6

T13: Jin Hee Im: -5

T13: Chisato Iwai: -5

T13: Lydia Ko: -5

T13: Lauren Coughlin: -5

T13: Minjee Lee: -5

T13: Arpichaya Yubol: -5

T19: Erika Hara: -4

T19: Rio Takeda: -4

T19: Patty Tavatanakit: -4

T19: Jodi Ewart Shadoff: -4

T19: Minami Katsu: -4

T19: Pauline Roussin-Bouchard: -4

T19: Elizabeth Szokol: -4

T19: Jenny Shin: -4

T19: Manon De Roey: -4

T19: Lindy Duncan: -4

T29: Anna Nordqvist: -3

T29: Maja Stark: -3

T29: In Gee Chun: -3

T29: Lucy Li: -3

T29: Ruoning Yin: -3

T29: Auston Kim: -3

T29: Hannah Green: -3

T29: Grace Kim: -3

T29: Gabriela Ruffels: -3

T29: Pajaree Anannarukarn: -3

T29: Esther Henseleit: -3

T29: Ruixin Liu: -3

T29: Jennifer Kupcho: -3

T42: Albane Valenzuela: -2

T42: Sarah Schmelzel: -2

T42: Narin An: -2

T42: Cheyenne Knight: -2

T42: Mi Hyang Lee: -2

T42: Bailey Tardy: -2

T48: Alexa Pano: -1

T48: Soo Bin Joo: -1

T48: Megan Khang: -1

T48: Karis Davidson: -1

T48: Hyo Joon Jang: -1

T48: A Lim Kim: -1

T48: Yahui Zhang: -1

T48: Haeran Ryu: -1

T48: Hye-Jin Choi: -1

