WATCH: Ryder Cup fan dives into the lake at Marco Simone after Team Europe defeats USA 

The 2023 Ryder Cup was an exhilarating affair where Team Europe completely outplayed their competitors at the Marco Simone in Rome. They went into the tournament as clear underdogs but turned out to be victorious after winning by a decent 5-point margin.

Some fans couldn't contain their excitement and did absurd things after victory was guaranteed for Team Europe. Following Tommy Fleetwood's win over Rickie Fowler in a singles match, victory was certain for Europe and a fan decided to celebrate it in his own fashion.

As soon as the victory was announced, the fan decided to run on the course at the Marco Simone and was seen diving in the lake near the 16th green at the Marco Simone. The spectator emerged from the water after being soaking wet and put a bright smile on his face. There were many fans on the stands who were cheering for the diver and even the commentators got in on the live action.

There were several Ryder Cup officials who tried to stop the fan from entering the lake, however, he was too determined and wanted to celebrate the win in a unique way. Team Europe faced a disappointing defeat in 2021 at the Whistling Straights and decided to fight back after completely outclassing some of the best golfers on the PGA Tour.

Team Europe captain Luke Donald was extremely proud of his players following Ryder Cup victory

The Ryder Cup has always been an intense affair where golfers from two teams compete against each other while representing their nation. Team Europe was way superior to their competitors this year and outplayed them in brilliant fashion.

On the other hand, team USA looked out of form since the first day itself when Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka lost the foursome game to Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg. Interestingly, Europe captain Luke Donald was proud of the performance that his golfers put up and thanked them for their trust after the Ryder Cup victory.

"The U.S. put up a fight, [I am] so proud of my 12 guys; a strong bond from day one, and they gave me everything. They trusted me and they delivered for me," Luke Donald added [via Daily Mail].

"This is why the Ryder Cup is so special to me and to these guys because of these moments," he continued. "We play for each other and we get to share in that success together, and we get to spend this week together and we'll share those memories forever."

However, the celebrations by Luke Donald and his team were not extreme compared to the fan who decided to jump in the water. Still, team Europe was ecstatic after defeating Team USA.