WATCH: Sahith Theegala gifts caddie his dream watch, receives priceless reaction

Sahith Theegala recently gifted his caddie Carl Smith his dream watch Rolex Cosmograph Daytona. Theegala's gesture left Smith in awe over the watch, which costs from $15,000 and climbs higher over $50,000 depending on the specifics.

In the initial frames of the recent video posted by Theegala's girlfriend JuJu R Chan on her Instagram account, Theegala handed over the "thank you gift" to his caddie.

As Smith opened the box with the iconic Rolex logo, he was in disbelief. But when the truth dawned, his reaction was priceless. He overwhelmingly asked, "This isn't for me, is it?" Theegala confirmed, "Yeah, it is."

Theegala and Smith then hugged each other. Smith said:

"I don't even know if I said thank you yet. Are you kidding me?"

Theegala responded, "Like I said, you deserved it." At the end of the video, Smith said:

"You know what I always say. Even if you didn't get me anything, even if you just say thank you, it makes you want to show up and work harder every day."

Commenting on the Instagram video, Theegala wrote:

"Carl is the man and he earned it! Guy grinds his ass off and is just a great friend. Wouldn’t be here without him.. to many more memories on and off the course"

Carl Smith started caddying for Sahith Theegala in 2021. He had earlier worked with the likes of Andrew Putnam and Cameron Tringale.

How did Sahith Theegala perform in the 2024 season?

Sahith Theegala had his best PGA Tour season in 2024. In 26 starts, he had two runner-ups, nine top-10 finishes and 12 top-25 finishes. He finished third in the FedExCup standings.

Theegala's best performances include a second-place finish at both Sentry and RBC Heritage, a T4 finish at Genesis Scottish Open, and a fifth finish at the WM Phoenix Open. His official earnings from Tour this year were $8,474,215.

Let's take a look at Sahith Theegala's finishes in the 2024 season on PGA Tour:

The Sentry : 2

: 2 Sony Open in Hawaii : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut Farmers Insurance Open : T64

: T64 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am : T20

: T20 WM Phoenix Open : 5

: 5 The Genesis Invitational : T37

: T37 Arnold Palmer Invitational : T6

: T6 THE PLAYERS Championship : T9

: T9 Texas Children's Houston Open : T28

: T28 Masters Tournament : T45

: T45 RBC Heritage : 2

: 2 Wells Fargo Championship : T52

: T52 PGA Championship : T12

: T12 RBC Canadian Open : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut The Memorial Tournament : T12

: T12 U.S. Open : T32

: T32 Travelers Championship : T48

: T48 Genesis Scottish Open : T4

: T4 The Open : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut 3M Open : T6

: T6 FedEx St. Jude Championship : T46

: T46 BMW Championship : 48

: 48 TOUR Championship : 3

: 3 Procore Championship : T7

: T7 ZOZO Championship: T56

