WATCH: Sahith Theegala's father pretends to 'kick' ball, leaves commentators in splits at 2024 Zurich Classic

Sahith Theegala's father Muralidhar Theegala pretended to 'kick' a ball at the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, leaving commentators in splits.

Sahith Theegala played his approach shot from the rough on the par 5-second hole of TPC Louisiana. The ball nearly missed the back edge of the green and rolled down a hill. As the ball rolled down, Muralidhar Theegala pretended to kick the ball back up onto the green.

The PGA Tour commentators said:

"That's his dad pretending to kick it on the green. That would've been awesome except we all would have seen it."

His act left other spectators and the commentators in an initial shock followed by big laughs.

The team of Sahith Theegala and Will Zalatoris are tied for 16th at the 2024 Zurich Classic with a first-round score of seven under.

Muralidhar Theegala celebrated Sahith Theegala's maiden PGA Tour victory at the 2023 Fortinet Championship. His father requested the PGA Tour for extra tickets so that his family and friends could attend the event to witness his win.

Muralidhar Theegala was seen celebrating his son throughout the tournament. He high-fived surrounding spectators after the 2023 Fortinet champion made a birdie on the first hole.

Sahith Theegala's relationship with his parents

Sahith Theegala's parents Karuna and Muralidhar Theegala have been a solid support system for the player. Sahith got into the sport because of his father and developed a passion for the sport at 3 years old.

The PGA Tour player was tied for the lead at the 2022 Waste Management Open until the 17th hole of the final round. He made a double-bogey that took him out of contention.

Theegala finished the tournament tied for third. He was devastated and sought comfort in his parent's arms.

Netflix's 'Full Swing' episode 7 'Golf is Hard' explored the series of events. Muralidhar Theegala said as Sahith Theegala hugged him:

"I'm really proud of you, I'm really proud of you. Fantastic job."

Sahith broke into tears in his mother's arms as he was one shot short of heading into a playoff. His parents told him:

"It's okay, it's okay, you'll get your day soon."