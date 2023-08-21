Watch: Sahith Theegala's father provides unwavering support as he nearly makes the cut for the 2023 Tour Championship

Despite a great performance at the BMW Championship, Sahith Theegala missed the cut to the Tour Championship by only 10 points. Nevertheless, the young player left a great impression on the course, while his father was in the spotlight off it.

Murali Theegala, father of Sahith Theegala, became notorious among the fans present at the North Course of Olympia Fields Golf Club. He was there fervently supporting his son's effort to make it to the third postseason playoff.

Expand Tweet

The expressions of unconditional support and encouragement shown by Murali towards Sahith Theegala were greatly appreciated by all the fans. Images of Mr. Theegala cheering on his son have become popular in the golf world, and have been taken as an example of what family represents to golfers.

Murali Theegala also spoke about the performance of his son, who ultimately finished 31st in the FedEx Cup, just 10 points short for making the cut.

In his remarks, Sahith Theegala's father spoke of the understanding that both players and their families must have about how, in golf, sometimes even the greatest effort is not enough.

"Sometimes you just give it all you have in the tank. Just hope that's good enough. Sometimes things don't go your way, but he fought hard. It's so hard after the rookie great season just keep your expectations and get the job doned. I'm so proud of him."

How Sahith Theegala fared in the BMW Championship

Sahith Theegala, 25, is one of the PGA Tour's most promising young players. He began his professional career in 2020 and joined the main circuit in 2022. In these two seasons he has shown remarkable growth in his golfing quality.

Sahith Theegala, 2023 BMW Championship (Image via Getty).

Theegala finished T15 at the BMW Championship, with a score of 6-under 274. Interestingly, in his first participation in this tournament (2022) he also finished T15.

A week earlier he had finished T13 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. That is, two Top 15s in two postseason playoff tournaments. Unfortunately for him, he fell short of a top 30 finish in the FedEx Cup standings.

Theegala lost out on the cut with his last shot of the season. The player arrived at the 18th hole of the fourth round with an overall score of -7, which would have allowed him to finish in T10 and would have placed him in the Top 30.

After making three consecutive birdies between the 15th and 17th, Theegala only needed to make par on the 18th to reach his goal. But the putt he executed for his fourth shot did not go in, and he could only make bogey.

In short, Theegala concluded his season on Sunday with 28 official tournaments played, 24 cuts made and seven Top 10s.