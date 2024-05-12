WATCH: Sahith Theegala starts Round 4 of Wells Fargo Championship with back-to-back birdies

Sahith Theegala is in a pretty big hole to open the fourth round of the Wells Fargo Championship, but he's doing his best to climb out of it. He has opened his final round with consecutive birdies, the latter of which came off the back of an absolutely terrific shot on the second hole.

Theegala lifted a ball through the air effortlessly. It landed in a pretty great position, but the ball bounced and rolled even closer to the cup. All that he needed to do next was slot home a putt from inside two feet.

Check out his impressive stroke below:

Expand Tweet

That shot helped push Theegala's scoreline into better shape, though it's still difficult to imagine him placing very high on the final leaderboard. The golfer is currently five over and in a tie for 48th with reigning champion Wyndham Clark, Shane Lowry and others.

It has been a pretty up-and-down outing for Sahith Theegala. He had two straight birdies in the fourth round and he had one in Round 3 as well. But overall, he's still five over at the time of writing as it's largely been a struggle this weekend.

The 26-year-old is not likely to catch Xander Schauffele or Rory McIlroy, the two golfers who are three and four shots up on the rest of the competition this weekend. He might not even be able to get back to par for the weekend, let alone catch any of the leading golfers.

Sahith Theegala addressed Jordan Spieth comparisons

Sahith Theegala drew comparisons to Jordan Spieth at the Players Championship a few weeks ago. Theegala has never been particularly consistent off the tee, and he only managed to make seven of 14 fairways at one point.

Sahith Theegala drew comparisons to Jordan Spieth in March

Despite that, he played really well and was in a good position. That seemingly lucky outing made someone from the media point out a similarity with Spieth. He also seems to get lucky sometimes, but Theegala didn't mind the comparisons.

"Felt like Spieth today. Felt good. Hit it in the trees and have a gap," Theegala said, as per Golf Digest. "But no, that guy—I know everyone says he gets lucky and all this stuff, but just seeing him practice, he practices this stuff. His hands are incredible. He makes gaps out of no gaps. He finds a way to hit shots that seem impossible and seem lucky, but there's definitely some skill involved with that guy. He's insane."

He went on to say he certainly doesn't mind being compared to someone he holds in high regard. Sahith Theegala also doesn't mind getting lucky every now and again, especially if it leads to a T9 finish like it did at TPC Sawgrass back in March.

The luck didn't seem to quite be on Theegala's side this weekend in Charlotte, but he did put two excellent birdies in during the fourth round, otherwise his showing could have been a lot worse.