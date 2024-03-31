Watch: Sahith Theegala throws first pitch at the Houston Astros game

Sahith Theegala quickly transitioned from the golf course to the baseball field. The American golfer has teed it up at this week's Texas Children's Houston Open, and, taking a break from his game, he threw the first pitch at the Houston Astros baseball match against the New York Yankees on Saturday.

However, ahead of the match, he released a video expressing his nervousness about throwing the first pitch. He said:

“If anything, I’m going to sail it – I will not put it in the dirt. I hope I can keep that promise.”

Nonetheless, Theegala successfully threw the first pitch at the Houston Astros game and celebrated it in his own style. The PGA Tour shared a video of the golfer on its X account.

Check out the video below:

Expand Tweet

On the golf course, Theegala joined the field of the ongoing Houston Open, which is slated to have its finale on Sunday, March 31. The 26-year-old golfer has successfully made the cut after 36 holes and will tee off in the final round on Sunday.

How did Sahith Theegala play at the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open?

Theegala started his game at the Texas Children's Houston Open on Thursday, March 28 on the first tee hole and shot an impressive two birdies on the third and fourth holes.

He added a bogey on the next. He did have a good start at the event, but things got out of his hand on the back nine of the first round. Theegala shot two back-to-back bogeys on the 13th and 14th holes and then added a birdie on the next. He scored even par 70 on Thursday.

Sahith Theegala's performance remained consistent in the second round on Friday, March 29, as he again shot an even-par 70. He teed it up on the 10th hole on Friday and shot a birdie on the 13th hole. However, he shot two bogeys on the 15th and 17th holes. His score was enough to make the over-par 1 cut at the event and qualify for the third round.

Sahith Theegala started the tournament's third round on Saturday and made two bogeys, one birdie on the front nine and three birdies on the back nine. He scored 2-under 68 in the game and settled in a tie for 34th position.

Following the three rounds of the tournament, David Skinns took the lead in the game in a tie with Stephen Jaeger, Scottie Scheffler, Thomas Detry, and Alejandro Tosti.

It is important to note that Scheffler is in contention to make a hat-trick if he wins this week. He previously won the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players before teeing off at the Houston Open.