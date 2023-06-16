WATCH: Sam Burns hits an ace on the same hole as Matthieu Pavon earlier

The 2023 US Open is already shaping up to be a memorable one and Sam Burns has just made it more exciting. The first round saw Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele card an all-time US Open low of 62. That feat was followed up by Sam Burn's ace at Hole no. 15.

Before Sam Burns hit an ace, the par 3 hole also saw Matthieu Pavon also hit an ace. The hole has seen some wild dueces and two aces- all in one day. The hole played 124 yards and Sam Burns made it the most memorable one of his life.

Playing alongside Keith Mitchell and Dustin Johnson, the excitement was evident as Burns celebrated his massive hole-in-one. Starting on the back nine, he had also birdied his earlier hole.

The 2023 US Open has seen some of the toughest competition of the 2023 season. Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele currently sit in joint first place. The duo join Branden Grace to become the only golfers to hit a score of 62 at the US Open.

Speaking about finishing with the lowest score just minutes of each other, Xander Schauffele said via PGA Tour:

“Monkey see, monkey do. Was just chasing Rickie up the leaderboard. Glad he was just in front of me."

Sam Burns starts T25 going into round 2 of the 2023 US Open

The US Open is taking place for the first time at the Los Angeles Country Club. It was designed in 1921 by George C. Thomas Jr. The course underwent a renovation in 2010 by Gil Hanse. The course has been said to be a demanding one, but the pro golfers are having quite an exceptional week.

Following are the top tee times for Round 2 of the US Open:

Tee No. 1

10:29 a.m. – Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington, Keegan Bradley

10:51 a.m. – Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young

11:02 a.m. – Sam Burns, Dustin Johnson, Keith Mitchell

11:13 a.m. – Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay

4:10 p.m. – Bryson DeChambeau, Francesco Molinari, Tyrrell Hatton

4:21 p.m. – Tom Hoge, Sergio Garcia, Sepp Straka

4:32 p.m. – Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day

4:43 p.m. – Patrick Reed, Matt Kuchar, Si Woo Kim

4:54 p.m. – Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm

Tee No. 10

11:02 a.m. – Cameron Smith, Sam Bennett, Matt Fitzpatrick

11:13 a.m. – Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk, Brian Harman

11:24 a.m. – Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy

3:15 p.m. – Omar Morales (a), Deon Germishuys, Jacob Solomon

3:59 p.m. – Ryo Ishikawa, Kevin Streelman, Matthieu Pavon

4:10 p.m. – Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood

4:21 p.m. – Sungjae Im, K.H. Lee, J.T. Poston

4:43 p.m. – Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler

4:54 p.m. – Denny McCarthy, Joel Dahmen, Adam Hadwin

