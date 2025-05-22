WATCH: Scottie Scheffler attends Stars vs. Oilers NHL game ahead of Charles Schwab Challenge

Scottie Scheffler is gearing up to play this week at the Charles Schwab Challenge, soon after his major victory at the 2025 PGA Championship. The American golfer won last week's Major by five strokes and will tee off for this week's event on Thursday, May 22.

Ahead of the PGA Tour event, the World No. 1, however, spent some time watching the Stars vs. Oilers NHL Game 1. Nuclr Golf has shared a video of Scottie Scheffler watching the game on its X (formerly Twitter), along with a caption saying:

"#NEW: World #1 Scottie Scheffler takes in game 1 of the Stars vs. Oilers series tonight as he plays the hometown Charles Schwab this week in Texas. @SchefflerFans"

Notably, Scottie Scheffler has so far won two back-to-back events, and he is in contention to make a victory hat trick this week. He won the CJ Cup Byron Nelson Championship and then lifted the Wanamaker Trophy last week.

So far this season on the PGA Tour, out of ten tournaments he played, he made the cut in all of them and had seven finishes in the top 10.

What are Scottie Scheffler's odds for the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025?

Scheffler is among the top favorites to win this week at the Charles Schwab Challenge. As per CBS Sports, his odds for the game are +250. He was the runner-up at the tournament in 2024 and would be looking forward to winning the title this year.

Here are the odds for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge:

Scottie Scheffler +250

Jordan Spieth +2200

Hideki Matsuyama +2500

Tommy Fleetwood +2500

Daniel Berger +2500

Maverick McNealy +3000

Robert MacIntyre +4000

J.T. Poston +4000

Harris English +4000

Si Woo Kim +4500

Aaron Rai +4500

Keith Mitchell +4500

J.J. Spaun +4500

Davis Thompson +4500

Davis Riley +5000

Brian Harman +5500

Michael Kim +5500

Ben Griffin +6000

Andrew Novak +6000

Ryan Gerard +6500

Mackenzie Hughes +6500

Lucas Glover +6500

Bud Cauley +7000

Akshay Bhatia +7000

Harry Hall +7000

Thorbjorn Olesen +7000

Kurt Kitayama +7500

Samuel Stevens +8000

Alex Smalley +8000

Lee Hodges +8000

Kevin Yu +8000

Tom Kim +8000

Taylor Moore +8000

Pierceson Coody +9000

Alejandro Tosti +9000

Max Greyserman +9000

Jake Knapp +9000

Jacob Bridgeman +9000

Gary Woodland +9000

Eric Cole +9000

Emiliano Grillo +9000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +9000

Rickie Fowler +10000

Michael Thorbjornsen +10000

Tom Hoge +10000

Chris Kirk +10000

Charley Hoffman +11000

Ryo Hisatsune +11000

Rico Hoey +11000

Patrick Rodgers +11000

Neal Shipley +11000

Matt Wallace +11000

Matt McCarty +11000

Cam Davis +11000

Doug Ghim +11000

Chris Gotterup +12000

Seamus Power +12000

The 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge will start with its first round on Thursday, May 22, at the Colonial Country Club in Texas. It will run through the weekend and will wrap up with its finale on Sunday, May 25.

