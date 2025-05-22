WATCH: Scottie Scheffler attends Stars vs. Oilers NHL game ahead of Charles Schwab Challenge

Scottie Scheffler is gearing up to play this week at the Charles Schwab Challenge, soon after his major victory at the 2025 PGA Championship. The American golfer won last week's Major by five strokes and will tee off for this week's event on Thursday, May 22.
Ahead of the PGA Tour event, the World No. 1, however, spent some time watching the Stars vs. Oilers NHL Game 1. Nuclr Golf has shared a video of Scottie Scheffler watching the game on its X (formerly Twitter), along with a caption saying:
"#NEW: World #1 Scottie Scheffler takes in game 1 of the Stars vs. Oilers series tonight as he plays the hometown Charles Schwab this week in Texas. @SchefflerFans"
Notably, Scottie Scheffler has so far won two back-to-back events, and he is in contention to make a victory hat trick this week. He won the CJ Cup Byron Nelson Championship and then lifted the Wanamaker Trophy last week.
So far this season on the PGA Tour, out of ten tournaments he played, he made the cut in all of them and had seven finishes in the top 10.
What are Scottie Scheffler's odds for the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025?
Scheffler is among the top favorites to win this week at the Charles Schwab Challenge. As per CBS Sports, his odds for the game are +250. He was the runner-up at the tournament in 2024 and would be looking forward to winning the title this year.
Here are the odds for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge:
- Scottie Scheffler +250
- Jordan Spieth +2200
- Hideki Matsuyama +2500
- Tommy Fleetwood +2500
- Daniel Berger +2500
- Maverick McNealy +3000
- Robert MacIntyre +4000
- J.T. Poston +4000
- Harris English +4000
- Si Woo Kim +4500
- Aaron Rai +4500
- Keith Mitchell +4500
- J.J. Spaun +4500
- Davis Thompson +4500
- Davis Riley +5000
- Brian Harman +5500
- Michael Kim +5500
- Ben Griffin +6000
- Andrew Novak +6000
- Ryan Gerard +6500
- Mackenzie Hughes +6500
- Lucas Glover +6500
- Bud Cauley +7000
- Akshay Bhatia +7000
- Harry Hall +7000
- Thorbjorn Olesen +7000
- Kurt Kitayama +7500
- Samuel Stevens +8000
- Alex Smalley +8000
- Lee Hodges +8000
- Kevin Yu +8000
- Tom Kim +8000
- Taylor Moore +8000
- Pierceson Coody +9000
- Alejandro Tosti +9000
- Max Greyserman +9000
- Jake Knapp +9000
- Jacob Bridgeman +9000
- Gary Woodland +9000
- Eric Cole +9000
- Emiliano Grillo +9000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +9000
- Rickie Fowler +10000
- Michael Thorbjornsen +10000
- Tom Hoge +10000
- Chris Kirk +10000
- Charley Hoffman +11000
- Ryo Hisatsune +11000
- Rico Hoey +11000
- Patrick Rodgers +11000
- Neal Shipley +11000
- Matt Wallace +11000
- Matt McCarty +11000
- Cam Davis +11000
- Doug Ghim +11000
- Chris Gotterup +12000
- Seamus Power +12000
The 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge will start with its first round on Thursday, May 22, at the Colonial Country Club in Texas. It will run through the weekend and will wrap up with its finale on Sunday, May 25.