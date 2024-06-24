WATCH: Scottie Scheffler breaks down his Travelers Championship winning round while rocking his son in his arms

Scottie Scheffler has emerged victorious in the recently concluded 2024 Travelers Championship. The PGA Tour's last signature event was played at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

The World No.1 won his sixth PGA Tour event this year. He equalled Arnold Palmer's 1962 performance who had six wins before July. Talking about his season with CBS reporter Amanda Balionis, Scheffler said (via ASAP Text):

"Yeah, it's pretty special. It's been a great season. I've been fortunate to come away with some wins and it's been a lot of fun. Tom played his heart out today. He's a great player, a great champion. It was fun battling him today."

Scottie Scheffler celebrated his Travelers Championship win with his wife Meredith and newborn Bennett. He became a father a week before the PGA Championship. He shared a house with Sam Burns, who also recently had a son, during the Traveler's Championship week.

Scheffler got emotional talking about how his life has changed after the birth of his son, and said (via ASAP Text):

"I would say the afternoons when we get home look a little different. There's much less sitting around watching TV. It's sitting around trying to figure out what's going on with little ones. But it's been a ton of fun. Fortunate, to be surrounded with great friends out here."

The video of the Scottie Scheffler getting emotional can be watched below:

Scottie Scheffler and Tom Kim calmed each other down after Climate Change protestors crashed before the 18th hole at the Travelers Championship

Six climate change protestors crashed the course at the 2024 Travelers Championship as Scottie Scheffler, Tom Kim and Akshay Bhatia were getting ready for the 18th tee.

Talking about the moment, Scheffler said (via ASAP Text):

"Yeah, I think fortunately for Tom and me, we were both out there, we're great friends, and so we were able to sit there and kind of relax each other before, because you don't really know what's going on, you don't really understand the situation, you don't really -- there's people running around everywhere and you don't really know what's going to happen."

He said the situation was confusing and thanked the police for taking care of the situation and putting everything in order swiftly.

Scottie Scheffler has won six tournaments in the 2024 season. He has had 13 top-10 finishes this season, including wins at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Masters tournament, RBC Heritage, Memorial tournament and The Players Championship this year.

Let's take a look at Scottie Scheffler's win in the 2024 season.

The Sentry: T5 (66-64-71-66, 267, -25)

The American Express: T17 (67-66-69-65, 267, -21)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T6 (69-64-70, 203, -13)

WM Phoenix Open: T3 (68-66-66-66, 266, -18)

The Genesis Invitational: T10 (68-70-70-68, 276, -8)

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard: 1 (70-67-70-66, 273, -15)

THE PLAYERS Championship: 1 (67-69-68-64, 268, -20)

Texas Children's Houston Open: T2 (65-70-66-68, 269, -11)

Masters Tournament: 1 (66-72-71-68, 277, -11)

RBC Heritage: 1 (69-65-63-68, 265, -19)

PGA Championship: T8 (67-66-73-65, 271, -13)

Charles Schwab Challenge: T2 (72-65-63-71, 271, -9)

the Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday: 1 (67-68-71-74, 280, -8)

U.S. Open: T41 (71-74-71-72, 288, +8)

Travelers Championship: 1 (65-64-64-65, 258, -22)

