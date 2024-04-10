Watch: Scottie Scheffler gets emotional talking about 'what defines him'

On Tuesday, Scottie Scheffler said that golf didn't define him as a person and that his faith was the defining factor of his life.

Scheffler is at the Augusta National this week for the Masters 2024 and has entered the field as the tournament favorite. During the pre-event press conference on Tuesday, Scheffler was asked about the significance of golf in defining his personality.

The World No. 1 golfer hoped that golf didn't define him too much. He added that it was a selfish sport played by individuals.

"When you're at the peak of your game," he explained." People need stuff from you a lot of the time and you have to be selfish with your time. And it's not easy to say no, but you have to learn how to say no to certain people.

"Because ultimately, when you come out to a golf tournament, you're here to compete, and you're here to do your best. And you can't really get caught up in all the stuff that's going on around you," he continued.

The 2022 Masters champion added that though golf played a significant role in his life, it didn't define him as a person. Upon being asked what defined him, he expressed that his faith defined him the most. He said he was a faithful guy who believed in a creator. He added:

"I believe in Jesus. Ultimately, I think that's what defines me the most. I feel like I've been given a platform to compete and, you know, show my talent. It's not anything that I did."

The 27-year-old golfer resisted his 2022 win in Augusta, adding that he was underprepared for what was going to happen and didn't know what would happen next. He revealed that he was anxious and didn't know what to expect.

"It's hard to describe the feeling, but I think that's what defines me the most is my faith. I believe in one creator, that I've been called to come out here, do my best, compete and glorify God, and that's pretty much it," he concluded.

When will Scottie Scheffler begin playing at the Masters in 2024?

Scottie Scheffler is grouped with Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele for the first two rounds of the Masters 2024. The trio will tie off on Thursday, April 11 at 10:42 am ET for the first round.

For the second round, Scheffler and co. will tee off at 1:48 p.m. ET. The 26-year-old golfer has already won the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players Championship this year and will be looking at his third title of the season.