WATCH: Scottie Scheffler gives away surprise gift to fans on his birthday at the 2024 Travelers Championship

Scottie Scheffler celebrated his birthday during the 2024 Travelers Championship. After the second round, he celebrated his birthday with others in the golf locker room.

Scheffler walked out with the cake box in one hand and his son Bennett's stroller in the other when he saw some young fans waiting for an autograph. He walked up to them and decided not only to give them autographs but also the rest of the cake.

Speaking to the young fans, he said:

"You guys can have it. We're not going to eat it. We had a piece inside. They gave me the whole cake."

Trending

Scottie Scheffler went on to autograph the caps and the placards of the young fans and even added an autograph on his cake box.

"Y'all take the cake, seriously," Scheffler added.

Expand Tweet

The ecstatic young fans were left with the cake as Scottie Scheffler walked away from the scene. Scheffler ended the day in joint second place alongside Collin Morikawa and Akshay Bhatia. Tom Kim holds the sole lead after round 2 of the Travelers Championship, two strokes ahead of the second place sitters.

"Feeling some good momentum" - Scottie Scheffler finds himself in contention at Travelers Championship after a disappointing weekend at US Open

Scottie Scheffler's weekend at the 2024 US Open was a disappointing one. He barely managed to make the cut into the weekend and finished T41 at the end of his campaign.

However, his weekend at the Travelers Championship seems to be going much better as he sits in joint second place. Speaking about his performance in the post-round interview, Scheffler said via the PGA Tour:

“Definitely better than last week. I felt like I found a little stuff in my swing and feel like I'm seeing the breaks a lot better on these greens. Definitely feeling some good momentum from the last two days.”

Tom Kim managed to maintain his lead on day 2. He shot an impressive 62 on Day 1 of the event and followed it up with a 65 on the second day. Kim also celebrated his birthday yesterday alongside Scheffler. Tom Kim will be hoping to win his fourth PGA Tour event this weekend.

“I think the work I’ve been doing has, the past few months it’s just been kind of like making sure that I feel confident out in the competition, not practice rounds,” Kim said. “So I think this stretch is making me more sharper and more ready and I think it’s kind of time to show.”

The 2024 Travelers Championship is being held at the TPC River Highlands in Connecticut. The tournament is an elevated event on the PGA Tour, with the field limited to just 70 golfers, and there is no cut going into the weekend.