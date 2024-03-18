Watch: Scottie Scheffler reacts to Wyndham Clark’s putt that almost forced a playoff at The Players Championship

Scottie Scheffler made history with an epic comeback at the Players Championship on Sunday. His eight under in the final round earned him the victory, but it nearly wasn't quite enough. He was battling with a few players, none more so than Wyndham Clark.

Based on the tee schedule, Clark shot his final holes after Scheffler was done. Therefore, the eventual winner could only watch and hope that Clark didn't turn in an epic performance and snatch the win away.

That didn't happen, but Clark did almost force a playoff with a 17-foot putt that narrowly missed. It hit the back of the hole and curled out, proving to be perhaps a millimeter away from forcing the tie on the very last stroke of the very last hole. Take a look at Scheffler's reaction below:

Scheffler couldn't keep his eyes off the screen, saying:

"Oof, that's tough. That hole, it's a tough finishing hole. I mean, Wyndham put up a good fight. He put up a good fight last week. He's been playing obviously some great golf this year. You know, I'm sure this won't be the last time this year that we're both on top of the leaderboard battling it out."

Scheffler mentioned the fact that Clark was second to Scheffler last week as well. Clark shot 10 under at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, which was a stroke clear of Shane Lowry in third. However, Scheffler was an impressive 15 under, so Clark didn't win.

Scheffler made history at the tournament. He's the only defending champion at the Players to actually defend his title. There have been multi-time winners, a group that Scheffler's now a part of, in the tournament's history, but never consecutively until this year.

Had it gone to a playoff, there's no telling what would have happened. Scheffler had the momentum in round four as he catapulted up the leaderboard, but Clark would likely have been riding high off the incredible clutch putt he nearly landed.

Scottie Scheffler is in top form early on

The season is pretty young for the PGA Tour, but Scottie Scheffler is in prime form right now. The World No. 1 golfer continues to put a gap between himself and the rest of the world with a run of stellar shows. The Players was just the latest.

Scottie Scheffler won the Players Championship this weekend

He now has back-to-back wins on the schedule, and has finished no worse than T17 this season. In seven tournaments, he has two victories and six top 10 finishes. Four of those were also top five placements.

It's difficult to win two tournaments in a row on tour. It's even more difficult when one of them is a Signature Event, which attracts a limited field of the best golfers, and is the fifth unofficial Major tournament in the sport. What Scheffler did is historic, and it comes as part of an amazing run of form that doesn't show signs of slowing down any time soon.