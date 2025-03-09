WATCH: Scottie Scheffler receives exclusive commemorative shoes from sports apparel giant

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler has been presented with an exclusive special winner circle of shoes from Nike. Scheffler's exploits from last year saw him clinch the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational by 5 strokes and a score of 15-under 273.

Nike, established in 1964 and headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, has a long-standing tradition of collaborating with top athletes across various sports disciplines.

On March 8, PGA Tour's X (formerly Twitter) handle posted the video of the collaboration and captioned it:

"A champion has no finish line. As the 2024 winner, Scottie Scheffler received exclusive "Winner's Circle" @Nike Victory Pro 4 shoes ahead of his title defense @APinv."

Scheffler, in response, had a few words to share upon receiving the gift from Nike. In the aforementioned video, he said:

"The Winner Circle shoes. I like it. Let's see what we got this year...You know, they are just, I guess, basically representing the defending champion. So I can only wear these this week. My name on there, winner of the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational. And hopefully, I'll be getting a fresh pair of these again in my locker next year," he noted. (0:09 onwards)

Scottie Scheffler had an eventful 2024, winning seven titles, including an Olympic gold medal.

Unfortunately, 2025 has not started great for Scottie Scheffler. Even though it is still early, the 28-year-old currently sits at T13 at this year's Arnold Palmer Invitational heading into the final round. He carded rounds of 71,72,71.

Meanwhile, Collin Morikawa took the lead in the third round after carding 67, and is in contention for victory.

Scottie Scheffler on FedEx Cup changes: "We’re still ironing them out"

Scottie Scheffler chips onto the 15th green during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational - Source: Imagn

Scottie Scheffler mentioned that he is a big fan of the PGA Tour's new format for the season-ending championship and FedEx Cup Playoffs. Speaking during the press conference at the ongoing 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational, he gave his take on the changes and said:

“There’s a few different formats that I think we’re looking at right now. Some of ’em good, some of ’em were bad. I’m not really going to go into details of those formats because we’re still ironing them out,” Scheffler explained.

“I think being a part of the PAC is an important position right now for the Tour, because we do have a lot of input on the direction of where we’re going with things. And with where the PGA Tour is right now, I think we’re in a really good spot where we have good competition.”

Scheffler took home 25 million dollars in prize money after winning the Tour Championship last year. For the final round at Arnold Palmer Invitational, Scheffler will tee off alongside Christiaan Bezuidenhout at 12:40 PM EST.

