Watch: Scottie Scheffler receives treatment for discomfort on his neck as he chases the lead at TPC Sawgrass

Scottie Scheffler, the defending champion for the 2024 Players Championship, is currently facing issues as he chases the lead at TPC Sawgrass. During the second round of the tournament, Scheffler was seen getting treatment for discomfort in his neck.

Regardless of his discomfort, Scottie Scheffler currently sits in joint second place halfway through the second round. Scottie Scheffler finished the first day with a score of 5 under par, sitting in T6 as Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and Wyndham Clark held the joint lead for the event.

Expand Tweet

The Players Championship is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, boasting a prize purse of $25 million. Known as the unofficial fifth major, the tournament will see some of the best golfers in the world tee it off on the weekend.

Round 2 tee times, groupings explored ft. Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler will tee it off at 8:35 a.m ET alongside Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas. Following are the tee times for all groups on Day 2 of the Players:

Tee No. 1

7:40 a.m. – Byeong Hun An, Patrick Rodgers, Matti Schmid

7:51 a.m. – Denny McCarthy, Matt NeSmith, Nicolai Højgaard

8:02 a.m. – Keith Mitchell, Mark Hubbard, Dylan Wu

8:13 a.m. – Grayson Murray, Seamus Power, Francesco Molinari

8:24 a.m. – Nick Hardy, Matt Wallace, Adam Svensson

8:35 a.m. – Nico Echavarria, J.T. Poston, Harris English

8:46 a.m. – Davis Riley, Corey Conners, J.J. Spaun

8:57 a.m. – Luke List, Gary Woodland, Cameron Young

9:08 a.m. – Chris Kirk, Mackenzie Hughes, Andrew Putnam

9:19 a.m. – Aaron Baddeley, Ben Griffin, Davis Thompson

9:30 a.m. – Tyler Duncan, Maverick McNealy, Callum Tarren

9:41 a.m. – Chan Kim, David Skinns, Jimmy Stanger

12:45 p.m. – Troy Merritt, Taylor Pendrith, Taylor Montgomery

12:56 p.m. – Michael Kim, Aaron Rai, Carl Yuan

1:07 p.m. – Joel Dahmen, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Min Woo Lee

1:18 p.m. – Jason Day, Si Woo Kim, Matt Kuchar

1:29 p.m. – Sam Burns, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood

1:40 p.m. – Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth

1:51 p.m. – Ludvig Åberg, Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott

2:02 p.m. – Nick Taylor, Tom Kim, Justin Rose

2:13 p.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd

2:24 p.m. – C.T. Pan, Kevin Streelman, Ryan Fox

2:35 p.m. – Martin Laird, Justin Suh, Greyson Sigg

2:46 p.m. – Nate Lashley, Robby Shelton, Ben Kohles

Tee No. 10

7:40 a.m. – Doug Ghim, Hayden Buckley, Kevin Yu

7:51 a.m. – Peter Malnati, Beau Hossler, Alex Smalley

8:02 a.m. – Cam Davis, Sam Ryder, Stephan Jaeger

8:13 a.m. – Jake Knapp, Matthieu Pavon, Nick Dunlap

8:24 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa

8:35 a.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas

8:46 a.m. – Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa, Brian Harman

8:57 a.m. – Tony Finau, Will Zalatoris, Shane Lowry

9:08 a.m. – Austin Eckroat, Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia

9:19 a.m. – Garrick Higgo, S.H. Kim, Andrew Novak

9:30 a.m. – Ben Martin, Eric Cole, Harry Hall

9:41 a.m. – Charley Hoffman, Sam Stevens, Sami Valimaki

12:45 p.m. – Ryan Moore, Chesson Hadley, Zac Blair

12:56 p.m. – Brandon Wu, Ben Taylor, Carson Young

1:07 p.m. – Alex Noren, Thomas Detry, Joseph Bramlett

1:18 p.m. – Camilo Villegas, Lee Hodges, Tom Hoge

1:29 p.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Chad Ramey, Adam Schenk

1:40 p.m. – Vincent Norrman, Sepp Straka, Chez Reavie

1:51 p.m. – Brice Garnett, Russell Henley, Steve Stricker

2:02 p.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Moore, Scott Stallings

2:13 p.m. – Billy Horschel, Sungjae Im, Webb Simpson

2:24 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, K.H. Lee, Adam Hadwin

2:35 p.m. – David Lipsky, Justin Lower, Tyson Alexander

2:46 p.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Ben Silverman, Ryo Hisatsune

Scottie Scheffler is not only the defending champion, but also the best bet for winning the Players. The likes of Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, and Xander Schauffele are other favorites to win the event.