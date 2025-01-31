WATCH: Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy's hilarious interaction at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy had a hilarious interaction near the rope line during the first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The first round concluded on Thursday, January 30, at Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Pebble Beach Golf Links.

In the video posted by the tournament's official page, McIlroy, dressed in a white cap and a grey sweater, could be seen interacting with fans near the rope line. Behind him, a crowd of fans holding memorabilia including hats and booklets could be seen waiting for autographs.

In the next frame, it can be seen that an announcement was made, signalling the crowd to make space for players to pass through. As Scottie Scheffler, also dressed in a grey Nike sweater passed through, McIlroy joked and said:

Trending

"Can I sign your hand?"

Both Scheffler and McIlroy along with the crowd broke into laughter. The tournament's page captioned the short clip:

"This interaction between Rory and Scottie (laughing emoji)"

Expand Tweet

Scottie Scheffler will tee off alongside Brian Harman at 1:06 pm ET while Rory McIlroy will tee off with Ludvig Aberg at 12:53 pm ET in the second round of the tournament.

How did Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy perform in the first round of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

Scottie Scheffler had a decent start at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. In the first round, Scheffler played at the Spyglass Hill Golf Course and scored 5-under 67, carding six birdies against a bogey.

The World No. 1 is competing in a professional tournament after more than a month, having missed recent events due to an injury. In the pre-tournament press conference, he was asked about his feelings on returning to play after such a significant layoff. He was also asked if this return feels different from the typical start of a regular season. He said (via Tee Scripts):

"Yeah, I was kind of prepared. You know, tournament golf's always a little bit different than playing golf at home. So I tried to be as prepared as I could for some bumps in the road as I'm sure there always is starting the year."

"And this is a different place than I usually plan to start my year, so I think having an understanding that I may not be exactly where I want to be to start the year but at the end of the day I'm here and playing some decent golf and overall I'm as prepared as I could be with the layoff," he added.

Rory McIlroy also started well, scoring 6-under 66 in the first round. The World No. 3 scored four birdies and an eagle on the par-3 15th hole. Talking about it, he said:

"Honestly, it was lucky, I don't see many balls nowadays go straight in the hole and stay in the hole. Pretty fortunate because it could have come out and went back in the water or do anything. It was a good swing, good wedge shot."

McIlroy is tied for eighth while Scheffler is tied for 15th after the end of the first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback