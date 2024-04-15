WATCH: Scottie Scheffler’s caddie Ted Scott recreates iconic Leo Messi picture with a piece of Masters memorabilia

Ted Scott, Scottie Scheffler's caddie, is living the good life following his player's Masters victory over the weekend. It's always good for a caddie's player to do well, and winning that specific tournament is about as well as anyone can do, so Scott gets to revel in the victory as well.

It is customary for the winning caddie to get the flag from the hole, and Scott was gifted a Masters flag from Augusta National after the tournament. It gave him the opportunity to do something he didn't hesitate to do.

Lionel Messi went viral for sleeping with his trophy after finally breaking through and winning his first World Cup with Argentina in 2022. The picture is one of the most popular Instagram posts, and Scott recreated it in this viral X post.

Scott was an integral part of Scheffler's win at the Masters, his second victory in the tournament in three years. The World No. 1 often relies on his caddie, so the win was aided a little bit by each party. Thus, Scott got to celebrate in epic fashion.

Scheffler revealed Scott's role according to Golf Monthly:

"Yeah, he did a good job of keeping me in a good head space out there. Like I said, definitely had some surprises in the middle of the round. I was in position on 8 and didn't get up-and-down, and then I missed a pretty makeable birdie putt there on 9.

The caddie is also quickly cementing himself as one of the best bag men in the sport. Not only does he now have two Masters wins with Scheffler, he was also on the bag for the 2012 and 2014 victories in that tournament by Bubba Watson.

Ted Scott earnings explored after Masters win

The money golfers earn for their victories and placements in any tournament is not solely theirs. It is customary for caddies of winners to get about 10% of the cut, and for others to be given about 5-7%. That has yielded Ted Scott a lot of money this year.

Ted Scott and Scottie Scheffler celebrate their win

Just in 2024, Scottie Scheffler has three wins at the Masters, Players Championship and Arnold Palmer Invitational. That got Scheffler $3.6 million, $4.5 million and $4 million respectively. So just on those alone, Scott earned $1.21 million himself. It is estimated that Scott has earned over $1.5 million in total for all of Scheffler's finishes, none of which have been outside the top 20 of a tournament.

Prior to Rory McIlroy placing third at the Valero Texas Open, Scott had surpassed him in earnings in 2024. His earnings rival those of many golfers over the course of his career, and he would be a pretty highly-ranked player on the money list in 2024 as well.

The win, which Scott said was in spite of his poor caddying, got him a fourth victory at Augusta all time. Only four other caddies can say they've done that, including Nathaniel Avery, Stevie Williams (who worked with Tiger Woods), Willie Peterson and Pappy Stokes.

