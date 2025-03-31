WATCH: Scottie Scheffler's hilarious reaction to Min Woo Lee's action-filled winning putt at Houston Open

Scottie Scheffler and Min Woo Lee were in contention for the title at the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025. The tournament had an enthralling finale, with the final decision coming on the very last hole.

Ad

Scheffler delivered an impressive final-round 63, finishing at 19-under. He then waited for Min Woo Lee to complete his round as the outcome of the tournament hinged on the Aussie’s final hole game, and when Woo Lee sank the decisive putt on the 18th hole to claim the title, the two-time major champion had a hilarious reaction to the moment.

The PGA Tour shared a video of Scottie Scheffler's adorable reaction to Min Woo Lee's winning putt on its X account with the caption:

Ad

Trending

"All Scottie could do was smile 😁"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Scheffler was in great form this week, but narrowly missed the title. He played the final round of 63, which helped to make a one-spot jump on the leaderboard, and he wrapped up the game in a tie for second with Gary Woodland. Meanwhile, Sami Valimaki secured the solo fourth place, followed by Wyndham Clark, Taylor Pendrith, Rory McIlroy, and Alejandro Tosti in a tie for fifth at 15-under.

Ryan Gerard played the final round of 68 and slipped down six spots on the leaderboard to settle in solo ninth place, followed by Mackenzie Hughes, who secured the tenth spot.

Ad

Min Woo Lee reflects on his maiden PGA Tour win at the Houston Open

The Australian golfer had already taken the lead in the game after the third round, and in the finale, he carded a round of 67 to extend his lead in the game and win the event. It was his first win on the PGA Tour since starting to play at the professional level in 2019.

Ad

In the press conference of the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open, Min Woo Lee reflected on his victory and talked about his final round performance, and said (via Tee Scripts):

"It was a very mental grinding day but I'm super proud to win. Yeah, it was just a very tough week. I mean, I had a lot of eyes on me obviously. I had a four-shot lead going down -- the last round and yeah, I mean, I was obviously very tired, which helped go to sleep but I woke up and I couldn't go back to sleep. It was one of those where I think just everything aligned this week. I'm so proud to be the winner of the trophy."

Min Woo Lee started the campaign at the PGA Tour's event with an impressive round of 66 and carried the momentum throughout the four rounds. In the second round, he scored 64, followed by 63 and 67 in the last two rounds to win the event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback